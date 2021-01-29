Friday, January 29, 2021

Can Reddit Day Traders Crash JP Morgan Short Squeezing Silver ?!

👉Can Reddit Day Traders Crash JP Morgan Short Squeezing Silver ?! A decentralized Reddit forum called WallStreetBets is causing chaos on Wall Street. The WallStreetBets a longstanding subreddit channel where over 4 million users discuss highly speculative trading ideas and strategies, briefly went private on Wednesday in response to millions of new users pouring in. The Reddit subgroup is operating now by invitation only. WallStreetBets crushes hedge funds and crashes trading apps by creating major short squeezes. A short squeeze happens when a price increase for an asset prompts a rush in buying activity by those who previously bet that prices would fall. A short squeeze might sound complicated, but it’s actually a relatively straightforward process. When institutional investors short-sell a stock, what they actually do is borrow a number of shares they believe will drop in value, sell them at the highest price possible and try to buy them back later at a lower price. If they’re successful, they hand the initial borrowed amount back and pocket the difference. If the market turns against them however, and the price of the shares increase, they are forced to buy the shares back at a loss. If the price rises dramatically within a short space of time, it can cause devastating losses for the short-seller. Major hedge funds have already lost around 7 billion dollars to WallStreetBets day traders short squeezes. WallStreetBets traders are not stopping here; they are now turning to silver for their next short-squeeze target after being restricted from hot stocks like GameStop and AMC. Silver has become a new target for Reddit day traders after multiple posts on the infamous WallStreetBets subreddit . One post called the silver market one of the most manipulated on earth. Silver Bullion Market is in fact one of the most manipulated on earth, and any short squeeze in silver paper shorts would be EPIC; a user on Reddit's WallStreetBets posted. We know bullion banks are manipulating gold and silver to cover real inflation. Both the industrial case and monetary case, and the debt printing has never been more favorable for the Number one inflation hedge that is Silver. The iShares Silver Trust ETF was up as much as 7.2% on Thursday. Spot silver also gained 6.8% before paring gains. Short-squeezing a stock with a short interest of 140% is one thing, but short-squeezing a physical commodity where market-ready stockpiles are three times average daily futures volume is another; because there are almost unlimited paper contracts to counter the paper purchases. Silver will take longer to squeeze but will keep the gains once the squeeze gets going. Silver is not GameStop. Silver is money, and silver will preserve your wealth in the coming reset. If you don’t own gold and silver, you should start right now, in my opinion. Those who know are still adding. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. We all know that gold had a great year in 2020, up 24.6%. However, not as many know that silver did even better! Silver was up 47.4% in 2020, rising from $17.80 per ounce on January 2, 2020, to $26.35 per ounce on December 31, 2020. Silver didn’t just outperform gold in 2020; it also outperformed every other major asset class, including U.S. small-cap stocks (up 18.5%), U.S. stocks (up 15.5%), U.S. corporate bonds (up 9.7%), and U.S. Treasuries (up 3.6%). Many other asset classes declined in price in 2020, including commodities, the U.S. dollar, real estate, and crude oil. Silver backed off a little in early 2021, but it is now trading around $27 per ounce.It has held onto all of its 2020 gains. Of course, the question for investors is: Where do we go from here? Can the Reddit traders short-squeeze silver to something like a $1,000 an ounce? Remember the famous Hunt Brothers effort to corner the silver market back in 1980? Silver hit $50 an ounce. The Hunt Brothers could push up to $50 in 1980. Nowadays, the silver price is nowhere near the $50 in 1980, where the $50 value back then is much more valuable than today's $50. They say 1$ in 1980 is equivalent to $ 3.15 today. So the Hunts silver price would be $150 today. Silver is notorious for doing head fakes. It will do a sudden 20% dive to shake out the weak holders, and it does that with some regularity, so it’s an asset to be held patiently. I think silver belongs at $1000 per ounce minimum. I would like to see the Robin Hood traders keep at it with SLV. Unlike Gamestop and AMC, there has been true manipulation in the precious metals markets, keeping prices artificially low for years. This could be a successful push to bring prices up to where they should actually be. The money value of silver is a reflection of the value of money., independent of silver's supply and demand. Everyone knows what has happened to that since 1980 and what is going to happen to it going forward. The only reason the shorts can now be squeezed is that money is worthless. The hunts had to buy physical silver by taking physical delivery. I don't know if Reddit is prepared to do that. But using monopoly money to buy something real is always a good idea. WallStreetBets traders urged traders to begin to buy SLV. Silver futures rallied Thursday to mark their highest finish in three weeks. Any short squeeze in silver paper shorts would be EPIC, a post on the popular WallStreetBets forum said. Why not squeeze SLV to real physical price, he said, referring to the iShares Silver Trust exchange-traded fund. The net result was that today the Ishares Silver trust gained 5.55%, a total of $1.30, taking that ETF to $24.72 today. But Even if they are able to push it (silver) above $50, it would still be way undervalued. Silver comes out of the ground about ten times the rate of gold, so it should be about at least 1/10 the price of gold. Especially given the multitude of industrial uses silver has. The only reason silver isn't at least 10% of the price of gold is because of manipulation. I mean, I don't mind. I like getting cheap silver, and I wouldn't mind getting it for $5 an ounce like the good old days, but we all know that the price it's selling for is not the real value of an ounce of silver. With silver, there is some downside protection with tremendous upside possibilities. Gold is trading near its all-time high. However silver is about 50% from its all-time high. There is a shortage of silver, and it looks like it should rise substantially this year. Many believe that it has been held down by the big banks like JP Morgan. The price of silver should be determined by the market and not the paper's contracts, and the gold to silver ratio should be at a normal level where silver would already be around $100 for a troy ounce. Today , 25 billion dollars can buy the silver supply of the world. Twenty-five million people spending $1000 on silver can bring the electronic, solar power, electric car, airlines, communications industry, and the military-industrial complex to a standstill. With no physical silver, there is NO paper; and you can't make electronics with paper silver. The SLV ETF, in my opinion, was instituted by the shorts, specifically by JP Morgan at the time, to help control the price. Ever since they took over the big short position from Smith Barney after they went under and the government allowed the short. A controlled silver market was allowed, in my opinion. It is said, according to Ted Butler, that JP Morgan has now accumulated close to 1 billion oz of physical silver. They shorted futures and bought back physical for years. All while they were in charge of the ETF SLV. Now I hear Blackrock is in charge of SLV and is the big silver short. They keep shuffling the deck. There is obviously much more to this, but I am sure the pilgrims one day will have the light shining on all of them, and justice will prevail. The collective amateurs did in fact, create the present rise in silver, which at last look was roughly $1.26 by Markets end. Since the last great breakout for silver, which was actually early 2011 when it reached $49.00 US, the swaps, aka the Bullion Banks, have monkey-hammered the true price of gold and silver continually on behalf of the Central Banks. These insidious and fraudulent criminals have done so for the express purpose of making the debased US Dollar look less inflated than it actually is, which would be disastrous for this ever-weakening fiat currency. This has been proven and reported on , ad nauseum, so we don't have to speculate upon Precious Metals manipulation whatsoever. If these so-called amateurs that can make established Hedge Fund's soil their pants and lose millions were to set their sights on ANY other company or institution, they could make it do anything they wanted. At some point, the constant paper dumps at 8:30 am, mostly every day will cease when the famous eight bullion banks that are stuck with all those silver shorts finally pay up and settle them once and for all. At a BIG loss. But now, the LBMA and Comex must be looking at each other with nervous glances wondering when and where the shoe will drop next. I think it is near the end of the game for the bullion banks, and it can't come soon enough, but as we have seen in the past, these "big Boyz" are not above doing any action that will prevent anyone else from winning. As I recall, during the Hunt Brothers fiasco, the Comex shut things down and stopped anyone from buying. Guess what the result was? Let us hope they are not able to get away with another scam. The Wall street revolution continues, and if nothing else, throws a spotlight on its corruption. How far it goes? We'll see. The Gamestop Gambit could have further effects we haven't seen yet. The Department of Justice, SEC, and corrupt Congress are the crux of the corruption. They spent years laying the groundwork of leniency to the financial institutes you see today. The fact that regular people are working together to negate some of the power and influence these traditional market players have been capitalizing on for decades makes me think there still is hope for this world. Time to cut loose those over-leveraged silver shorts. This is a train that is gaining a lot of momentum. It will not be easily stopped; when it does stop, there will be tomato sauce everywhere. Buy Silver and destroy the cartel. Buy physical and put a crunch on the licensed warehouses for ETF/futures. Physical is literally the only way to go with silver. If enough people buy physical silver and keep it in their own possession, It wouldn't take much to push the price up enough to force the short sellers to stop short selling. Buy Silver and crash JP Morgan.
