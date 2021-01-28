Thursday, January 28, 2021

👉The Truth Behind GameStop, Robinhood Reddit, WallStreetBets,Citadel, Melvin Capital,Yellen Saga

In early January, GameStop was trading around $18. By close yesterday, it had reached $374. An intense buzz has formed in the stock ,thanks to a discussion on the Reddit forum Wall Street Bets, further enhanced by dominant coverage in the media. At least one hedge fund, Melvin Capital, that was shorting GameStop , got utterly crushed. Today GameStop plummets 64%, as Robinhood restricted trading. Robinhood App decided to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. After yesterday's wild ride with GameStop, Nokia, Blackberry, and others surging this morning; Robinhood limited these too and other active names like AMC to only closing out positions, not new purchases. Other brokerages apart from Robinhood are doing the same. Interactive Brokers is limiting options in these names to just closing positions and requiring 100% margin for long stock positions on these names – and 300% margin on short positions. More than half of all Robinhood users own at least some GameStop stock. They are now unable to freely trade it; the app is only allowing users to close out their positions. This is a serious matter. Investigators should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations - especially those allowing sales but freezing purchases. Robinhood App is supposed to be a Free market. Today, it discriminated against retail investors. This isn’t protecting them; this is making them lose money. Retail investors were just doing what hedge funds do daily. People organized to try to mimic the power of monoliths and immediately got shut down. But The Monoliths were protected. Retail traders bought the stock to squeeze a hedge fund that shorted 140% of afloat. All was working brilliantly until Wallstreet stopped them from being able to buy. They were using a legitimate and legal trade tactic and got the rug pulled. They don’t need to be coddled or protected. They want a fair game. Losses have already been incurred by the predatory hedge funds. The hedge funds had to buy shares back at hugely inflated prices. And at least some of the sellers who sold shares for those hugely inflated prices are the small individual traders who banded together to squeeze the hedge funds. Much of that $ 2.75 B bailouts that Melvin Capital was given has gone to small traders. There certainly is collusion beyond Robinhood; why are investors not able to buy these stocks? I mean, why would I bother investing if the market is open to manipulation by those in charge the moment they are cornered? Manipulated the market only allowing retail investors to sell. The only way the retail investors win is if they keep buying, but they crushed that ability. This is not a free market. The real fix is to require Wall Street trades to be held for six months after purchase. Day trading, along with derivatives, etc., should be moved to Las Vegas and out of the market as the gambling they are. This is a crime. The brokerage firms, like Robinhood and others, that unilaterally shut down trading are conspirators in a scheme to defraud investors. Citadel made threats to them; they pulled the plug. Bigger things are happening behind the scene. GameStop Short Sell Firm Citadel Paid Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Millions of Dollars. Yellen has made over $7 million from speaking at Wall Street firms, including Citadel – which has invested billions of dollars in the primary hedge fund, now suffering as a result of the GameStop stock surge. Yellen’s financial disclosures reveal over 60 speeches to financial firms, and items 25, 29, and 49 on the list shows her receiving a sum of $810,000 from Citadel in speaking fees. This is clear and obvious market manipulation, and it shows that any time the working class figures out a way to get a leg up, the ultra-rich will crush their opportunities. This free market was never free. Retail traders are trading on margins - Borrowed money from the brokers. It’s not their money. A lot of people are getting hurt. Big financial houses are not getting hurt because they don’t trade on margin. The irony of a company named Robinhood protecting the rich from the poor. I would love the same energy directed at big tech/social media companies regarding censorship. They bitcoined a market value and applied the good old pump and dump strategy used for Cryptos, a deregulated asset. In the end, inexperienced traders will pay the price for a couple of guys who initiated the idea out of FOMO. What Robinhood has done has made the stock crash. That is literally the exact opposite of protection when most Robinhood users own Gamestop. RobinHood is not trying to protect its users from almost certain ruin once this mania has come to an end. The company isn’t worth the stock price. Once this game is up, there will be many broke Americans. Artificially suppressing buy pressure is definitely causing the crash. What do you think happens when only a select few are allowed to buy, but everyone is allowed to sell? Also, it's insane that they're banning people from BUYING, but they're still allowed to SELL? If you can sell but not buy, then who are you selling to? Obviously, these big hedge funds who need to cover their shorts. It's mind-bogglingly corrupt. So What is shorting? You can bet that the price of a stock will fall by taking on a short position. This requires you to borrow the stock from someone else first. Your broker then immediately sells the stock. Since you think the price will fall further, you're calm, cool, and collected. You wait for the price to fall more, and then you buy the stock back at a lower price, so you can return the shares to whoever you borrowed it from. Short selling is legal because there has to be a counter to buying, or else there would be more ENRON companies. Shorts actually do some good to bankrupt unethical companies. The problem we have is that hedge funds want to bankrupt anything to increase their profits. In my opinion, the Reddit gang are not manipulating the market. Shorting a company by 140% is manipulating the market. Hedge fund shorts a company 140%, people buy the stock and squeeze them, Robinhood stops people from buying to protect the hedge funds. Pro-marked trade tickets aren't being restricted from trade. This is open class warfare. They're literally trying to force poor people to sell to the rich at a discount. You don't really need a degree in Economics to recognize a rigged system run by shysty grifters created to do little more than leech from society. Today a number of Robinhood users who took losses filed a class action complaint against the firm. This is likely just the beginning of scrutiny into this matter, and Robinhood definitely deserves scrutiny -- for whether it's adhering to Best Execution as it sells its order flows to Citadel and others. But let's hope the regulators also take a close look at the even bigger Goliaths and figure out what role they've played too. Another house of cards, waiting to collapse. We have an economic system where people scheme to make money without creating anything of value. It will not last forever. While there’s certainly a perverse delight in seeing David slay Goliath, more people playing a game does not ultimately generate jobs, invest in business growth or create long term economic strength. But that’s hasn’t been the goal of Wall Street for many decades anyway. I suppose two wrongs make a right where hedge fund revenge is concerned. Is it possible that the little fish are finally waking up to their collective power? That’s a very exciting possibility! But The little fish should be careful. They are now getting into the deep end of the pool. This is not a game or a quick way to get rich. It is disgusting when people who have no idea how the markets work and why they are good to weigh in with aggressive ignorance. We need better education in this country. And I have no problem with this short squeeze. But it's no different from any bubble stock in 1999. When people who don't understand finance think it's gambling, lots of people get burned. Investing is not gambling. Gambling is not investing. Just to be clear: This is happening on all major self-service platforms, not exclusive to Robinhood alone. I'm not defending RobinHood's actions; I am hoping that it is understood that this is manipulation against retail investors across the board. These platforms rely on hedge funds deeply as market makers and payment for order flow. There’s far more crossover than how the story is being framed. No one’s really the hero: The free market isn’t really free I guess. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was asked about the GameStop price move on January 27th--and whether the Fed's massive intervention in the corporate bond markets was creating asset bubbles. Chair Powell said: “I think the connection between low-interest rates and asset values is probably something that’s not as tight as people think because a lot of different factors are driving asset prices at any given time.” But it's undeniable that the Fed's actions in the corporate bond market last Spring brought down credit spreads substantially. This led to lower yields across the fixed income markets writ large and led many investors to seek returns elsewhere--such as in the equity markets. In the end, this GameStop (and Blackberry, and Nokia, and AMC, and whoever else Reddit gangs targets next) explosion exposes yet another sorry aspect of our K-shaped recovery. We have an overheated equities market that still doesn’t translate to higher wages for workers. Markets are, in theory, supposed to drive innovation and jobs. Instead, whether it's coming from retail traders or the Wall Street sharks watching and front running them, the deregulatory era seems to have ushered in little more than rampant speculation. Hedge Funds who have treated the markets as an enormous casino for decades are today terribly upset when people other than themselves treat the markets like an enormous casino, especially as they consider themselves the house and expect to always win. The cheating for the house has come out into the light, and we peons will not be permitted to mobilize against the vampire squids. If the hedge fund managers are concerned, perhaps they should simply drink fewer cups of Starbucks. Eat less avocado toast. Do a better job at saving. Or, get a side hustle. Drive an Uber? Learn to code? Just pull yourself up by your bootstraps fellas. This situation underscores how Wall Street is essentially a casino, with only a passing relationship to reality. The financial industry has been drawing the marrow out of our country for decades, often at the expense of working Americans. I find it disgusting that this sort of nonsensical high stakes gambling goes on; while so many people are dependent on food banks to survive and when the federal minimum wage is a shockingly low $7.25 per hour. So some folks of modest means are making some money on this one particular occasion? Big deal. The manner in which wealth and resources are distributed in 21st century America is appalling. The Gamestop stock is not even worth $5, and when the dust settles, it will end but around the same price. The market is crashing as everyone is now afraid of manipulation. For years, the same hedge funds, private equity firms, and wealthy investors dismayed by the GameStop trades have treated the stock market as their own personal casino while everyone else pays the price. I do not feel bad for the Hedge Fund guys here. You'll forgive me if I see this as a well-deserved and long overdue taste of their own medicine. To be sure, it is fun to watch, and I am genuinely curious how this ends.
