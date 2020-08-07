Friday, August 7, 2020
Millions of jobs that were lost in the first wave of layoffs are never coming back
Millions of jobs that were lost in the first wave of layoffs are never coming back It is undeniable our ongoing economic collapse directly contradicts a lot of the narratives that are constantly being pushed by the mainstream media and many of our political, business, and religious leaders. There are so many people out there that want to believe that the future is going to be exceedingly bright, and even though 2020 has been a horrific economic catastrophe so far, there are a lot of optimists that believe that it is just a temporary blip on the road to tremendous prosperity. It would actually be wonderful if they were right. But they aren’t. At this point, everyone should be able to clearly see that we have entered a new economic depression. And I wish that I could tell you that a “recovery” was right around the corner, but I can’t. On Thursday, we got yet another sign that this downturn is here for the long haul. According to the Labor Department, approximately 1.2 million Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week. Welcome to The Survival Economist. Four months after the COVID-19 pandemic largely shut down the economy and left millions of Americans out of work, employers continue to lay off workers at a historic pace. About 1.2 million people last week filed initial applications for unemployment insurance – a rough measure of layoffs – the Labor Department said Thursday, down substantially from 1.4 million the previous week and the lowest level since March. Initially, I thought that this was good news.
Posted by Politico Cafe
