Saturday, August 8, 2020
👉George Gammon on Bitcoin , Gold , Silver , Real Estate Investing and much more...
George Edward Gammon is an American real estate investor and entrepreneur who produces and stars in his own popular YouTube Channel. Prior to 2012, George started and operated multiple businesses in the convention and advertising space. He grew his last business to $24 million in annual revenues and over 100 employees. After 12 years as a successful entrepreneur, George semi-retired at the ripe old age of 38, and shifted into real estate, where he has remodeled and flipped over 40 properties in and out of the United States. Today, George lives in Medellin, Colombia, and manages a multi-million dollar real estate portfolio. He either sells for a profit or rents his properties out for positive cash flow. George is also a gifted teacher with a passion for learning and teaching macroeconomics. If he’s not breaking down complicated topics like the repo markets, then you’ll find him interviewing the World’s top experts in their respective fields. If you would like to get to know George better, then check out his very entertaining video blog below.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment