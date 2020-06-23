👉Small Businesses Are Being Decimated in America - Small Businesses Are Being Decimated in America The massive 2,2 trillion dollar bill that was signed into law fails most small businesses but the devil is ...
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
👉Small Businesses Are Being Decimated in America
Small Businesses Are Being Decimated in America The massive 2,2 trillion dollar bill that was signed into law fails most small businesses but the devil is well hidden in the details. There is so much disinformation and bullshit floating around about this program that it is difficult to get the details. As a landlord and small business owner, I can tell you that as of Thursday morning the way the program is structured it will be of little help to most small businesses. While the government continues to slam expensive legislation through it seems they have no idea of the damage they are doing and how it is causing hundreds of thousands of businesses to close their doors forever. Washington has become so attuned to dealing with lobbyist from mega-companies it has lost sight of the fact small is small, and when this comes to business, this means usually under twenty employees, not hundreds.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
