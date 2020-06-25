Prepare for The Second Wave of Lockdowns and Economic Collapse - Prepare for The Second Wave of Lockdowns and Economic Collapse 2nd round of lockdowns very likely. Global economic collapse seems to be engineered. There i...
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Prepare for The Second Wave of Lockdowns and Economic Collapse
2nd round of lockdowns very likely. Global economic collapse seems to be engineered. There is good news here on the Virus. It will disappear by the beginning of April. Also, the Virus does not tolerate the summer heat, so it will be gone during the summer but reappear as a second wave in the late fall as the temperatures drop off. Remember those stories? That was the narrative that created the "second wave" piece of fiction and the endless Trump nonsense throughout the Virus story. We need to start over with our narrative about the Virus and recognize that we knew nothing about it on January 1st, and we still know essentially nothing about what is coming. Time to drop the first wave, second wave stories, and start over. Everyone was told that if states opened too early or did not implement measures such as social distancing and masks, the virus would return with a vengeance. That is EXACTLY what is happening. A week ago, a bunch of Mayors were begging Governor Abbott to allow them to mandate mask-wearing, and Abbott refused. Most so-called red states like Texas opened before they met the guidelines Trump issued, and some of those same states refused to shutdown early-on. A lot of them were trying to be loyal to Trump and deny there is a problem. Like Trump said recently: "it is over." Well, it ain't over! People are dying, and more people will die as a result of negligence. A lot of young people are carrying the disease to the older folks and to other states that have already suffered by doing the right thing. There has long needed to be a unified message, and it now appears that it may be too late. Thousands of lives could have been saved if we had a President that acted responsibly. Damage to the economy could also have been minimized. If the President set the right example by wearing a mask and asking everyone to do the same, at least a lot of young folks might have taken that message a little more seriously. Trump has continued to divide the American people instead of unifying us. As a result, it is going to get really, really ugly now. Nothing has happened that wasn't predictable if one listened to the epidemiologists instead of the politicians and Wall Street vampires. It seems that the 1st wave just got extended with people interacting closely since Memorial day, and via protesting; because the numbers are rising higher faster than I anticipated for the summer. Unfortunately, It seems a lot of folks thought the all-clear was sounded, but I believe the threat to all of us just increased to scary levels, we'll see in the next 7-15 days how serious the rising infections are going to get for the rest of the summer and thereby setting the stage for the forecasted 2nd wave in the fall-winter. Hopefully, the current jump is just a blip and about to start falling again. Trump already said he would not allow the economy to shut down even if there is a 2nd wave because that will ensure his re-election defeat in November. Regardless of the pain inflicted on the country, it's nothing compared to his personal pain from election defeat and probable imprisonment following. This is because Americans are merely cannon fodder for Trump's personal ambitions. If wearing masks hadn't become a political act, most of this could have been avoided, and we'd almost be back to a new normal like most of the developed world. When it comes to containing the coronavirus pandemic, America is an embarrassment to the rest of the 1st world countries. Case in point: The European Union and the USA have roughly equal populations with diverse cultures and groups. Yet the EU has done a great job bringing down the pandemic. The USA, A dismal failure. I think the looting will be used as an excuse for a second lockdown. Or the looting will produce a de facto lockdown where people stay away from cities and malls because of random violence. So if you have been keeping up with Corona, you'll know that there are reports of "rising" Corona cases going on, and that apparently we reopened too fast. From what I can see, we'll eventually head into a 2nd lockdown, which means that basically, any business that isn't essential or as big as Walmart will be dead in the ground, with many MORE jobs being lost. It seems like they really and truly want the US to collapse in every sort of way, socially and economically. I cannot fathom a 2nd shutdown, as it seems like the hysteria from this virus will never end until we're forced to get a vaccine. Remember all the "small business" government loans that were supposed to go to helping small mom and pop stores during the lockdown? Remember how almost a majority of it went to giant corporations instead? Remember how many small businesses still haven't gotten a dime of relief and opened up against shut down regulations because they'd otherwise completely die? No? Me neither. Just another three months until the second wave really begins. It will be concentrated in the UK and the USA completely destroying both economically and socially. The forced vaccine will be THE REAL virus. 2nd wave ?. They'll be new waves every fall and winter for the foreseeable future, just like every flu season. Unfortunately, we cannot hide in our fox holes forever. We are going to Have to learn how to adapt and adjust our lifestyles to try to stay safe. Our staying home and hiding results in all sorts of Shortages of items we humans need to survive. If we all hide, there will be NO foods on store shelves. We all need to take personal responsibility and do whatever we can to get back to work as safely as possible, and also protect ourselves at the same time. Maybe the market is getting spooked, realizing we have no leader guiding us. Just a failed businessman turned second rate carnival barker who has singlehandedly turned our once proud technically advanced country into having 25 % of the entire world's Corona19 deaths even though we are only 4 % of the world's population. His stupidity has actually killed thousands of Americans, and who knows how many more until we can get rid of this human virus. It's going to get much much worse in the coming weeks. Watch the stock market crash back below 20,000 and probably 15,000. Even Tesla is going to take a tremendous beating these coming weeks. Back below 600. The markets should be terrified. The only reason they are not yet terrified is that they have been lied to by officials. COVID is a temporary condition; debt is not. So, when should we be worried? 50 Trillions! 100 trillion. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to smash that like button. Thank You. If you haven't been living under a rock, then you'd know that the lockdowns have been completely pointless if anything people has been going out more than they did before. They get so bored sitting at home they take any opportunity to go out and socialize. I have never seen so many people outside walking around in groups. They also keep changing their recommendations, so most of it has been useless the entire time. Now we can't get it through surfaces or brief contact. It has to be sustained breathy contact to pass it, ok, so just like any other common seasonal sickness. Just cover your mouth when you cough, and don't let sick people breathe on you. That's all we needed. These lockdowns are BS, and only retards still take this seriously. Actually, only retards took it seriously to begin with. At this point, regardless of its effect, we HAVE to open up the goddamn country. The economy will collapse unless we return to regularity soon, like within the next month soon. We're already headed towards a certain recession, how in the everloving can state leaders seriously still expect people to sit in place? Any business that complies with a new lockdown order gets what it deserves. Let's just lockdown for two years over a virus with a 0.2% mortality rate. No one will go along with the second round of lockdown orders. If there's another lockdown America is gone, buckle up boys. October, when furlough stops, is when millions will get laid off. Is then when the 2nd peak will conveniently hit? As computers- AI- mass centralization put millions out of work combined with end of heavy fossil fuel-based industrial age talk of universal basic income being introduced. But United Nations worried free food- shelter- cheap energy leads to a vast population spike like in other species. That's why event 201 was done to try force vaccinate with rigid nano microchip linking to 5G, which controls behavior, thought, consciousness, fertility, thought, etc. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends!
