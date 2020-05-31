The High Costs of The Lockdowns !! - Locking down much of the country may have helped to “flatten the curve” a bit, but it has also had some very serious consequences that public health offici...
Sunday, May 31, 2020
The High Costs of The Lockdowns !!
Locking down much of the country may have helped to “flatten the curve” a bit, but it has also had some very serious consequences that public health officials did not anticipate. Humans were created to be social creatures, and forcing us to isolate ourselves from one another for weeks on end has turned out to be quite problematic. This has especially been true for those that live alone. Today, the U.S. has a higher percentage of one person households than ever before, and keeping those individuals totally isolated in their own homes is not that different from putting prison inmates in solitary confinement for an extended period of time. In both cases, it can be just a matter of time before people mentally break. Even before this pandemic came along, the suicide rate in the United States was already soaring, and now the number of suicides is spiking like we have never seen before. Just consider what Dr. Mike deBoisblanc of John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, California says is happening in his area… “We’ve never seen numbers like this, in such a short period of time,” he said. “I mean we’ve seen a year’s worth of suicide attempts in the last four weeks.” And suicide helplines all over America are seeing an enormous increase in the number of people calling in…
