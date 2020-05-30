👉 Minneapolis Riots Are Reminder That Police Don't Protect You Or Your Property - Again images of a cavalier and dismissive police officer with his knee on the neck of a handcuffed man that later died have brought people to the streets i...
Saturday, May 30, 2020
👉 Minneapolis Riots Are Reminder That Police Don't Protect You Or Your Property
Again images of a cavalier and dismissive police officer with his knee on the neck of a handcuffed man that later died have brought people to the streets in protest of police brutality. This is not the first time police have overstepped their mandate. For years many officers have used a heavier hand than is necessary to enforce laws. While such heavy-handed treatment is most likely to be used on minorities and the young, it is often evident on anyone having the nerve to question the authority of someone wearing a badge. The reality is that police violence goes beyond black and white. Those granted the job of protecting and serving need to understand that "Do it because I said so" doesn't work. The bulk of the article below indicates little has changed over the last several years. A news story on my local news channel in 2014 reported how a man faced charges stemming from Halloween party. It told how prosecutors charged a white 20-year-old man after police say he threatened them when they broke up a party on our local college campus on Halloween. According to court documents, police responded to a call about a loud party and while speaking with party-goers, officers noticed a half-empty vodka bottle on the floor. Police said when they went into the apartment, a very white fella was loud and refused to cooperate. After putting him in handcuffs and leading him out of the building via an elevator, he reportedly threatened the officer by saying he would beat and kill him. A struggle ensued and the officer used a Taser to subdue the man who was charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. The issue over police using unnecessary force and their attitude towards the public they are paid to serve is growing. Following the shooting death of Brown in Ferguson and the controversial use of force on a black man in New York where choking contributed to his death, we should note abuses are being fostered upon people of every race and gender. Rather than simply an issue of racism, I contend this has more to do with the way the role of the police has changed over the last decade. The world has moved in the direction of becoming overly "politically correct" while the police have moved in the direction of flexing their muscle in a tight "boys club" where the first code is to protect your brother and ignore his transgressions. The post 9-11 propaganda of fear has been used to justify this change.
Posted by Politico Cafe
