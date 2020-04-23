👉 Giant Locust Armies Of “Biblical Proportions” Threaten To Cause Mass Starvation In Africa !! - Even before COVID-19 became the biggest public health crisis to hit the globe in decades, enormous swarms of locusts the size of major cities were devourin...
Thursday, April 23, 2020
👉Universal Basic Income & The Nationalizing Of Everything As Unemployment Goes Astronomical !!
👉Universal Basic Income & The Nationalizing Of Everything As Unemployment Goes Astronomical !!
Already 26 MILLION UNEMPLOYED; And that number is so low compared to the reality that most people cannot even get through to apply. This is a tragedy for American workers. Ane to make things even worse; A lot of companies plan on hiring cheaper labor to take the place of the employees who were laid off during the lockdown. Yet, borders remain open. But business locked down. Everyone under forced house arrest. If they save the normal people, they will save the economy. But they chose to save the corporations and the stock market instead. The people are now afraid, not from the coronavirus but of losing their jobs and incomes. We have almost 30 million jobs lost, and the stock market goes up! So maybe if we all lose our jobs, the market will go even higher. Stocks are officially overvalued. People have no idea that smart money has been selling and retail holding the bag. Most buyback shares went right out the backdoor in the form of stock options for self-dealing executives, who are now social distancing in their bug-out retreats, estates, and islands. We the people, we are going to have the Universal Basic Income as unemployment goes astronomical. John Williams of Shadow Stats says it's really over 30% and not the 16% the government is spinning now. Make no mistake about it; all of this is going according to plan. They don't want to reopen the economy, their stalling until their system is ready. The system has to be sufficiently crippled prior to reopening. Businesses must be seriously damaged, but not beyond the point of hope, as that way, small business owners can become debt slaves for the privilege of attempting to bail water from their sinking ships. To call what's going on sinister is an understatement. Between the continuously extended quarantines and the endless prodding of agent provocateurs, everything possible is being done to provoke the public into rebelling. Once rioting occurs, the 1-2 punch of Martial Law and gun confiscation will quickly follow. They WANT people hungry. They want people scared. They want people discombobulated that way. They can offer the "solution" part of the setup, problem, reaction, solution. We are still in the "reaction" stage, but soon we will be begging for the solution. One world order, one world cashless banking, one-world government. We are just getting to the "coup de grace" of the old world as we knew it. That is what they want - make everyone numb, then they can do anything. Fear defeats more people than any other one thing in the world. The way to handle people is like chickens. Take away everything they have by plucking all their feathers and then throw them some breadcrumbs. They will then follow you forever. Universal Basic Income and the nationalizing of everything won't happen until after the November elections. There is no way Trump is going to open himself up to being labeled a socialist. It will kill his popularity with his base. When they do roll it all out, it will be because states, pension funds, and businesses are going bankrupt, the system has completely crashed and cannot be revived, and then the government will hold it up as a way to save us because they have no other choice. This system is a house of cards built on a house of cards. Every house of cards tumbles down eventually. No one should have been bailed out. The idiots running the shitshow known as the Fed GOVERNMENT are afraid of fires, so they tried to buy off the citizens. The fires are coming, and what they have done will make the fires larger. The biggest fire that's going to be very hard to put out will be the masses of enraged citizens looking for blood for what's been done to them. One way or another, it's coming, just plain inevitable because karma is inevitable. I believe it's the anger towards those entitled who never pay for their crimes and transgressions like the rest of us do; that will trigger some irreversible change to our country. Hard to say what that'll be. But it's shaping up to be what we deserve, as usual, good old karma, and that ain't pretty already. When your government is pushing universal basic income, they are basically saying quite clearly that the economy is screwed, your jobs are finished, and we are resetting the economy and your lives; TO COMMUNISM. Central Banking is Banker and Government collusion in a kleptocracy. Meanwhile, ungrounded from reality, these elitist's delusions grow. The world is full of risks. Ultimately we all succumb to one of them. But in kleptocrats divorce from underlying reality, their view of risks becomes obscenely distorted, leading to INSANE priorities like preferring the 100% fatal risk of mass hunger to the .01% risk of COVID. The real risks of life are invisible to kleptocrats because they've never dealt with them before. Nothing ever changes for the better; it only changes for the worse. Ultimately, we have no one else to blame but ourselves. We elect the same jokers who get bribed with political contributions and who then go to work for the lobbying firms and big corporations, once they leave Congress. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here because you want to hear the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. The entire system from central and fractional-reserve banking to rigged markets to fake news, democracy, and justice to obsolescent junk from China and other sweatshops is rotten and corrupt right to the core. In fact, the entire economic and political system is nothing more than a system of massive theft, plunder, and enslavement for the benefit of an entrenched criminal and evil global syndicate. There wouldn't be so many stock buybacks if the market set the rate of interest rather than the Fed. Exactly. The manipulated world of capital costs leads otherwise smart people to make what will be insane decisions. In a world where capital costs zero, how much would you like to borrow to buy back your stock that yields 1%? The answer is all of it. The Fed created the landscape where this decision made sense. The centralized planning of the cost of capital and interest rates is the issue, not the decisions that are the result. Stocks buybacks are a form of market manipulation, and the banksters have the power, money, and influence to simply change any law that is inconvenient in their eternal quest to fleece the sheep. Corporate stock buybacks allow the insiders to basically embezzle money out of the pockets of regular shareholders. The board approves taking on record amounts of debt to be served by its income stream. They then take those loans and buy back shares. Then when the company takes a nosedive, the regular schmoes are left holding the hot potato. Is there one thing in this system that isn't fraudulent. "The entire stock market rally of the past 20 years is nothing but a gigantic fraud based on stock buybacks funded by debt. Stocks go up because the majority owners of the stock borrow money from a banking sector that gives nearly-free money to financiers and corporations. The corporate insiders buy back shares with the borrowed money, and the company services the loan. The company's income is devoted to paying the debt taken on to boost the personal wealth of insiders. That's a fraud. Or, if you prefer, embezzlement." Actually a form of Insider Trading, and it was illegal until 1982. We are now in the post-capitalist era. Markets no longer exist. There has been an economic coup. The virus was used to create a policy response that popped the Everything Bubble and facilitated cover to place the bankrupt and insolvent economy in receivership. The Central Bank cartel is the receiver. A managed reorganization is in progress that will allow the economy to re-emerge from receivership, but it will not be the same economy. Collapsing the fraud should not be confused with collapsing the economy. But if you are employed in the fraud economy, it will feel like it. Real business is simple: Provide a product or service at a price people are willing to pay. The Fed, the income tax, and the whole charade of fractional-reserve banking and fiat currency to support it have one purpose, to disrupt the real economy. They disrupt the real economy by giving nothing-for-something to the real economy in order to give something-for-nothing to themselves. So, what happens when you govern to SYSTEMATICALLY punish real wealth creation while SYSTEMATICALLY rewarding fraud? When the real economy goes, when Atlas Shrugs, what do we eat? Now it's time to find a sustained and long-lasting path for humanity when the upending reset comes. I surely do not want the repeat of the same system where power and control are in the hands of the few. We are now at the point where we should be benefiting from collective knowledge people have and allowing us to live life according to our perspective. Resources the world has are plenty when our knowledge is applied effectively and efficiently. Many issues that we are facing now and the upcoming future under AI age can be addressed adequately. All wealth classes will benefit from this. Living standards of those in countries with high debt per capita will not go down, but those in lesser will move up. But all will benefit because of knowledge, product/service transfer – business spur across borders to bring about higher living standards of those in less developed nations. This is a worldwide paradigm shift in the social, financial, and political system to harmonize living for all. Numbers work, and the logic works wonderfully once you understand its concept. I hope that soon these ideas will be seriously discussed at the world level. This is what we really need : • Fundamental human needs met throughout life’s existence. • Basic human rights observed everywhere. • Sovereign debts worldwide are settled and eliminated. • Upheld liberty and freedom. • Financial contributions drawn from a portion of idle/unutilized money. • No taxes on income, profit, or spending. • Interest charges and usury practices abolished. • Power of money creation where it belongs - the people. • An end to the fractional reserve system. • Upheld free-market principles (true capitalism but with social responsibility). • Decreased or dissolved inflation and hyperinflation. • Reduced income inequality. • An end to corporate welfare. • Advanced technology benefiting humanity. • Freedom of time for quality of life and caregiving. • Prohibited conditions for authoritarianism. • Preserved sovereignty and respected borders. • An end to “modern-day slavery” (this includes you). • Improved care of the environment and world resources. • A world we’re proud to claim and pass along. Once the system collapses, we the people can re-engineer it without the scams, the skims, and other assorted criminality. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy, friends!
