👉Crash Oil 2020 -- Only War could Boost Oil Prices so long The economy is in a FED Induced Coma !!
The prospects of the oil market for the near future do not look rosy.
I don't see how demand is going to dramatically increase any time soon to facilitate a fast comeback outside of another war. And I know that's a tired old line, but with most of the country on lockdown and many parts of the economy powered down or on life support, clearing out the glut won't happen any time soon short of war.
In the newly released April Oil Market Report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that world oil demand will drop 9.3 million barrels per day in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the Agency: “The impact of containment measures against COVID-19 in 187 countries and territories has reduced mobility to a minimum. April demand is estimated to be 29 million barrels a day lower than a year ago, a level last seen in 1995.
For the second quarter of 2020, demand is expected to be 23.1 million barrels a day lower than the levels of the previous year. The recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
In December, demand will continue to drop by 2.7 million barrels per day on an annual basis.
Are we in the light of a new world oil order?
Hard to say, but as scholar Chris Cook of University College of London wrote, in the absence of a rise in prices, the idea of moving from Opec to Nopec will continue to make headway in the coming months. That is, the search for an international consensus aimed at creating a multilateral body for the management of the crude oil market, no longer based on a scheme of cooperation and competition in alternate phases, but on a framework of very specific technical protocols, similar to those applied in the World Trade Organization.
Oil is quickly becoming a barbarous relic.
For sure, there will be a lot more crazy ups and downs in the coming months, but this is what an economic collapse looks like, and it is just starting.
It is actually refreshing to see economic fundamentals cannot be manipulated or ignored forever.
Demand is gone, so the price goes to zero.
The Fed gave up on buying oil futures yesterday, and they are buying shares of the oil majors now.
The panic is because there are people invested in that commodity, and in the contracts that not only have no intention of taking delivery, they have no capacity for taking delivery. All of a sudden, they are up against a wall. They call it a contract for a reason.
Oil companies may fail, but not their banks.
We shall see who gets pruned back to a stump when this is over, only a fool thinks they can predict the future.
Bail - Ins coming. 25% of depositors to save banks.
Oil is so financialized.
In 2008 we had a price of more than $150 a barrel; 12 years later, we are at a negative $40.
Everything is fake in the financial markets.
This is The start of the end of the oil industry as we know it.
The only people who should be buying are users of the commodity, not financial speculators.
Of course, the oil will go high again for a bit as supply will be tight, but who wants to invest long term in a chaotic industry.
You could say the economy is in a FED induced coma.
But we're keeping it alive by injecting all sorts of medicine to keep the heart pumping.
It's not coming back.
The "economy" was deliberately sabotaged, and the fall dressed up as an unfortunate act of nature, Virus Virus Virus with a dose of, China China China.
And they're not even close to done. Russia and Ukraine were acts of desperation after all the other Hobgoblins had been dispatched.
Sounds a lot like a setup, sit back, and trust the plan.
We're all being played!
Financial institutions only need to skim a very very very tinny piece of the pie, over and over and over, to eventually rob the whole world.
So, if so much of the recovery had been based on oil prices being high, doesn’t that mean that the recovery was a complete Farce!
Why is a good economy predicated on an abundant commodity having a high price?
What a Clown world!
The energy complex pays for taxes and livelihood, and powers society.
Without energy, all the politics and fiat finance may go away soon, for many months.
RBOB and gas stations will go under with $1.00 gas in the cities.
Later the stations may re-open, but without banks lending and without fiat finance, it will take years to recover.
Energy consumption is directly correlated with GDP growth. No energy, no dice.
Growth, growth growth. If we didn’t have a fake monetary system, everything wouldn’t be based on growth. You cannot have infinite growth in a finite world.
The entire financial sector has become a virus that will eventually consume its host in a suicide pact.
The entire oil complex today is nothing more than all Government money mafia's daily skimming avenue. Billions daily go into State and Federal fuel coffers. Millions a day are skimmed by these suckers. Most often by payments to their families or friends law firms for make-believe work on road contracts and such. It's all just a giant Money Mafia.
The market is cleaning up the loan shark mafia that ruled the world via oil: Bye-bye Lazards, Kuhn Loebs, Rockefeller, Wallenberg.
Citibank has the highest exposure to oil loans here in the US. They had to go into government receivership in the last time they had to bail out the banks in the mortgage crisis.
It looks like it's back to solitary confinement for them soon. Someone just needs to knock these idiots in the head and break them up.
The fiat finance system may be dead soon.
We humans can work through the interim, and Jubilee Reset.
It will be difficult and uncertain.
There is no safe exit strategy.
This is the start of the deflationary push. Imagine where the DOW would be today without the prop up from the Fed! Under 10k easy.
The FED has killed this market. There is ZERO price discovery going on. It's now pure gambling.
Welcome back to The Atlantis Report.
You are here because you want to hear the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.
Thomas Jefferson sent the Marines to Tripoli for much less than what's happening today in the oil market. The first international mission of the American armed forces was in Tripoli in 1802 to block the raids of Libyan pirates who attacked American cargo ships in the Mediterranean. Thus began the first Barbary War. So much so that the adventure is mentioned in the hymn of the Marines. At the time, however, the United States had not yet discovered oil.
It was the oil that defined the capitalist profile of the United States since the mid-nineteenth century. Whoever hits the oil markets affects the heart of the American economy. It is for these reasons that the collapse of prices represents more than a mere market phenomenon. The other day, the price of the WTI was negative for 37 dollars a barrel. That means that oil producers paid $ 37 if someone bought their crude oil. And, according to expert Jeff Currie, the phenomenon will continue until mid-May. A collapse of this magnitude has an economic, market, but also geopolitical reasons.
The market is obviously concerned about the crude oil overproduction, estimated at 30 million barrels per day. This overproduction is determined both by the slowdown in the global economic cycle and by the collapse in consumption caused by COVID 19. In the last extraordinary OPEC summit, which also extended to Russia, the producing countries decided to cut production by 10 million barrels to keep the price high; but not much was done. In fact, it made the situation even worse.
Also because it is true that there is an excess supply of oil in the world, but it is clear that the causes are not generated by the market but have political matrices. It is clear that the economic impact of COVID 19 will have repercussions on the areas of the political influence of Russia and China. And to empower their respective areas of influence, the United States must redefine (that is, reduce) its own. For these reasons, Europe (A close American ally through NATO) was the area most affected by the virus. But Russian and Chinese aid arrived only in Italy. Then it was the turn of the United States on its territory. But if the social impact on the population, albeit tremendous (in the US, there are no automatic shock absorbers ), it was buffered by the White House with 3 trillion dollars, that on the real economy is unloading through the collapse of the oil price. That is the heart of the American productive apparatus just behind a fateful appointment for the USA: full oil self-sufficiency.
In Saudi Arabia, extracting a barrel of oil costs 9 dollars. In Russia, 19. In the US it costs about $ 30. It is quite clear that prices below production costs lead to the failure of (often small) companies that extract crude oil (shale). Just what is happening in these hours in the United States.
But the problem is not a market problem, but political. And at the White House, they know it very well. But they are doing everything to avoid falling into the geopolitical trap triggered by COVID 19. History teaches us that the collapse of the Ottoman Empire led to the redefinition of the areas of western influence in the Middle East area, those with the greatest energy reserves on the planet.
After the Second World War, there was Yalta, which divided Europe into two. It is clear that to shed light on the world economic crisis, a clarifying appointment between the superpowers will be needed. And it is equally evident that China and Russia have every interest that the United States arrives at the event with an e ntirely collapsed economy. Washington, however, is the rotating president of the G-20.
And Russia and China sit at the G-20. And also, Saudi Arabia, the main oil producer and first US ally in the Gulf area.
A LOT of RUSSIAN OIL and GAS goes directly to CHINA. NO USA DOLLAR involved Just YUAN.
The Moscow Post reports that dozens of Putin's calls from the White House have been going straight to voicemail for the past 24 hours as Putin and his friends sit back watching his phone and laughing at Trump while enjoying their vodka and pierogi's.
Yes, there an economic slowdown in CHINA. Russia could SEND ALL of its ENERGY to CHINA, and that's just a DROP in the BUCKET.
For now, May and June WTI contracts appear to be converging towards a price of around $10/bbl. Yikes!! Inflation-adjusted, this is the lowest price seen post-WW2!!
Yesterday's rebound was most likely engineered by the market makers so they could profitably unload what they had to buy on the way down. The house never loses. Most price action has nothing to do with a real asset value or the actual supply and demand for any specific security.
There is a difference between Oil Stocks and Oil Futures (which is what went negative). When you buy stock, you purchase a stake in a company with personnel, patents, equipment, and permits. When you purchase an Oil Future, you are buying the right to the quality of the oil. Not even the barrel, you are buying the obligation to remove 42,000 gallons of oil from their premises. These contracts were sold by the Oil Company as a hedge against price volatility. And in this case, the Oil Companies made off like bandits. This is why Oil stocks are stagnant. I believe this principle is the reason Starbucks is very successful. They maintain stability no matter what due to their coffee bean futures.
The market is in panic mode at the moment, and I personally wouldn't even consider a position either way until the calm returns. However, looking at things, I think we will have to live with low prices and high volatility for some time ahead.
Maybe until Europe and US autumn-winter comes into play where demand will naturally spike back to normal levels.
This was The Atlantis Report.
Please Like.
Share.
Subscribe.
And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box.
You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation.
Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated.
Stay safe and healthy, friends!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
👉Crash Oil 2020 -- Only War could Boost Oil Prices so long The economy is in a FED Induced Coma !! - 👉Crash Oil 2020 -- Only War could Boost Oil Prices so long The economy is in a FED Induced Coma !! The prospects of the oil market for the near future do ...
No comments:
Post a Comment