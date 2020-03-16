Why Saudi Arabia's Oil Price War Is Doomed To Fail -- Economic Collapse 2020 - Why Saudi Arabia's Oil Price War Is Doomed To Fail Oil price wars rarely achieve their objectives. Saudi Arabia and Russia racing to out-pump each other is...
Monday, March 16, 2020
Why Saudi Arabia's Oil Price War Is Doomed To Fail -- Economic Collapse 2020
Why Saudi Arabia's Oil Price War Is Doomed To Fail Oil price wars rarely achieve their objectives. Saudi Arabia and Russia racing to out-pump each other is unlikely to be any different. Instead of declaring a victory in seizing market share back from their common rivals in the form of US shale, the main protagonists in Moscow and Riyadh are more likely to cause long-lasting damage to petrodollar economies already under pressure from demand destruction caused by climate change action and the onslaught on the global financial system from the coronavirus pandemic.
