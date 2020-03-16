Why Saudi Arabia's Oil Price War Is Doomed To Fail -- Economic Collapse 2020 - Why Saudi Arabia's Oil Price War Is Doomed To Fail Oil price wars rarely achieve their objectives. Saudi Arabia and Russia racing to out-pump each other is...
Monday, March 16, 2020
Did The Federal Reserve Just Purposely Try To Crash The Stock Market?
As the stock market was having its worst day in 30 years on Thursday, customers at a Bank of America branch in Midtown Manhattan, the financial heart of New York, were lining up to take cash out of their accounts — sometimes tens of thousands of dollars at a time. So many people sought huge sums that the bank branch, at 52nd Street and Park Avenue, temporarily ran out of $100 bills to fulfill large withdrawals, according to three people familiar with the branch’s operations. The shortage hit after a rash of requests for as much as $50,000, said two people who witnessed the rush. And according to Zero Hedge, wealthy individuals in the Hamptons are doing the same thing… As the ultra rich Snake Plisken out of the soon-to-be quarantined Manhattan – where at least one bank has are already run out of $100 bills – to fortify themselves against the viral zombie peasant hordes in their impregnable castles in the Hamptons, one thing they’re looking to hoard is cash, which has caused some substantial pressure on financial institutions in the area, according to Bloomberg. At least one New Yorker had his $30,000 cash withdrawal request denied at a Chase bank after being told the limit was $10,000. Meanwhile, bank employees said they were waiting on a “shipment of cash” to fulfill other requests that have been made exceeding the $10,000 amount. Other branches in the area were unable to help in fulfilling the request, with the East Hampton branch reportedly telling the Southampton branch that it had “two massive withdrawal orders” of its own that it was trying to deal with. Hopefully we won’t see similar scenes all over the country in the weeks ahead. But without a doubt, panic continues to spread all over the globe. The following examples come from CNN… A woman at an Australian supermarket allegedly pulls a knife on a man in a confrontation over toilet paper. A Singaporean student of Chinese ethnicity is beaten up on the streets of London and left with a fractured face. Protesters on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion welcome cruise passengers by hurling abuse and rocks at them. The coronavirus risks bringing out the worst in humanity. Yes, this virus is definitely bringing out the worst in humanity. Here in the United States, two “panic shoppers” became so enraged with one another that they began hitting each other with broken wine bottles… A brawl erupted in a Georgia Sam’s Club packed with shoppers during which two feuding men slashed each other with broken wine bottles. A second incident in a Costco in Brooklyn saw an employee pleading with two women to calm down after a screaming match began when carts collided in the mobbed store. This is why it was so important to get prepared in advance. For years I have been mocked for telling my readers to “get prepared”, but now those that did are going to be very thankful for the things that they have stored up. If you are not prepared, you can go brave the giant crowds storming the stores if you wish, but at this point the big stores are going to be one of the very best places in the entire country to catch the virus. I don’t know about you, but I am not eager to experience the “blinding pain” that survivors of COVID-19 have told us about. So I would highly recommend avoiding big stores and other major public gathering places as much as possible. We need to accept that life has changed for the foreseeable future. According to Newt Gingrich, it is time for us to adopt a wartime mindset… We should be planning for a worst-case pandemic and using the kind of intensity of implementation which served us so well in World War II. Getting enough ventilators, masks, intensive care units, treatment medications and aggressive community-wide testing are the minimum steps to saving lives and stopping the pandemic. The Pence-led Coronavirus Task Force has begun to pull things together, but it should have a planning group that creates a worst-case projection and then devises the steps necessary to smother the pandemic and minimize its impact. And this is also a time for prayer. In fact, President Trump designated Sunday as a “National Day of Prayer”… President Donald Trump on Saturday declared Sunday, March 15, a “National Day of Prayer for All Americans Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic and for our National Response Efforts.” “I urge Americans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers for all those affected, including people who have suffered harm or lost loved ones,” Trump said in his statement announcing the day of prayer. Let us all hope that this pandemic passes as quickly as possible. But the CDC just issued new guidelines that recommend that gatherings of 50 people or more not be held for the next eight weeks. Of course most decision makers in this country will follow those guidelines, and so that means that our lives will not be getting back to normal for at least the next two months. And it could be a whole lot longer than that.
