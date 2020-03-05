The Coronavirus is Paralyzing major cities around The Globe - We haven’t seen anything cause this much worldwide fear in a really long time. But even though there is so much fear, we still don’t know if this is going ...
Thursday, March 5, 2020
The Coronavirus is Paralyzing major cities around The Globe
We haven’t seen anything cause this much worldwide fear in a really long time. But even though there is so much fear, we still don’t know if this is going to evolve into the next great global pandemic that kills millions of people or not. I wish that I had a definitive answer for you. At this point we do know that the number of confirmed cases outside of China continues to rise at a very alarming rate, and we also know that this virus is about 34 times more deadly than the flu according to the latest numbers. But in order for it to kill millions of people, a substantial percentage of the global population would have to be infected, and we don’t know if that is actually going to happen. But in major cities around the globe where there has been an eruption of COVID-19 cases, we are seeing severe disruptions in normal activity. For example, now that several coronavirus deaths have been reported in the area, the lack of tourists has turned downtown Seattle into “a ghost town”… In Seattle, bracing for the coronavirus also means preparing for what could be a devastating economic impact. Business owners and residents have already seen a drop-off in tourists in areas of the city that heavily depend on foot traffic. “It’s like a ghost town,” Francisco said about the famous Pike Place Market where she has her shop. If you have ever been to Pike Place Market, then you know that it is normally bustling with activity. But now virtually everyone wants to stay away, and you can’t exactly blame them. With this virus on the loose, I wouldn’t want to venture down there either.
Posted by Lisa Chapman
