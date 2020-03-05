The Coronavirus is Paralyzing major cities around The Globe - We haven’t seen anything cause this much worldwide fear in a really long time. But even though there is so much fear, we still don’t know if this is going ...
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Peter Schiff: The Fed is Going to Need a Bigger Rate Cut! -- Economic Collapse 2020

Peter Schiff: The Fed is Going to Need a Bigger Rate Cut! -- Economic Collapse 2020 Stop and pause for a moment and think about what just happened. The Federal Reserve says the US economy is strong, but it just initiated emergency monetary policy last seen during the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. Something doesn’t add up. The Fed cut rates 50 basis points on Tuesday. It was the first interest rate move between regularly schedule FMOC meetings since the 2008 financial crisis. The Fed funds rate now stands between 1.0 and 1.25%. The decision to cut rates was unanimous. As the Wall Street Journal pointed out, this kind of Federal Reserve move has been reserved for “when the economic outlook has quickly darkened, as in early 2001 and early 2008, when the US economy was heading into recession.” The 50-basis point cut was the first cut of such magnitude since December 2008. Pacific Management investment economist Tiffany Wilding called it a “shock-and-awe approach.” It may have been shocking, but the results weren’t awesome. Stocks tanked anyway. The Dow Jones closed down 785.91 points, a 2.94% plunge. The S&P 500 fell 2.81%. The Nasdaq experienced a similar drop, closing down 2.99%.
