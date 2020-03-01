Market Crash Continues Ahead Of Futures Open - Market Crash Continues Ahead Of Futures Open - Navigating What Happens Next. It would appear that last minute panic-buying in stocks on Friday has been era...
Sunday, March 1, 2020
Market Crash Continues Ahead Of Futures Open
Market Crash Continues Ahead Of Futures Open - Navigating What Happens Next. It would appear that last minute panic-buying in stocks on Friday has been erased as spread betting markets are signaling a 500 point Dow futures drop at this evening's open... Just last week, we discussed with our RIAPRO subscribers (Try for 30-days RISK FREE) the risk of the market not paying attention to the virus. To wit: “With the market now trading 12% above its 200-dma, and well into 3-standard deviations of the mean, a correction is coming.’ But the belief is currently ‘more stimulus’ will offset the ‘virus.’ This is probably a wrong guess. Extensions to this degree rarely last long without a correction. Maintain exposures, but tighten up stop-losses.” Unfortunately, it escalated more rapidly than even we anticipated. “It only took the S&P 500 six days to fall from an all-time high into correction levels, marking the broad index’s fastest drop of that magnitude outside of a one-day crash. Friday’s losses built on this week’s massive losses. The Dow and S&P 500 have fallen 14% and 13%, respectively, week to date. The two indexes were on pace for their biggest one-week loss since the 2008 financial crisis. The Nasdaq has lost 12.3% this week.” – CNBC If that headline doesn’t startle you, you are also probably lacking a pulse.
