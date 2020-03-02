Benjamin Fulford : Pandemic show aims to launch world government, Project Blue Beam next - The fake coronavirus pandemic now being promoted around the world is aimed at creating a world republic, P3 Freemason sources say. The coronavirus fear is ...
Monday, March 2, 2020
Benjamin Fulford : Pandemic show aims to launch world government, Project Blue Beam next
The fake coronavirus pandemic now being promoted around the world is aimed at creating a world republic, P3 Freemason sources say. The coronavirus fear is also being used by the U.S. Corporation as an excuse for their February 16th default. Just like the proverbial schoolboy who said, “The dog ate my homework.” These people are saying, “The virus ate my financial system.” That is more face-saving than saying, “I got cut off because I haven’t been paying my bills for 40 years.” In any case, what this means is they have lost the ability to create central bank funny money to prop up markets and keep themselves in power. The owners of the U.S. Corporation have been using a coincidental mention of a deadly virus in a 1980’s book to propagate the message they have planned these events years ago. They used this to tell the Asians to “rollover our bonds or face the music.” The propaganda rag Popular Mechanics, of 9.11 BS infamy, has contributed to their fear-mongering with the following headline: “Welp, Scientists found 28 new virus groups in a melting glacier. This is how the world ends.” The answer given was “we will face the music,” Asian Secret Society sources say. “When the current battle of humanity versus the virus ends, a new battle will begin for sure.” they acknowledge, indicating they are in for the long haul. The good guys in the West, for their part, know the Chinese characters for crisis 危機 mean “danger” and “opportunity,” and are using this default to try and usher in a more benevolent system for taking care of the planet Earth.
Posted by Lisa Chapman
