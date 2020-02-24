See Why this doctor thinks Coronavirus is a Pandemic !! - See Why this doctor thinks Coronavirus is a Pandemic !! #coronavirusoutbreak #Covid_19 See Why this doctor thinks Coronavirus is a Pandemic !! Dr. Leana We...
Monday, February 24, 2020
RED ALERT -- Coronavirus is Now a Worldwide Pandemic : 34 countries Infected Iran Italy and S. Korea on Lockdown
#coronavirusoutbreak #Covid_19 Coronavirus is Now a Worldwide Pandemic : 34 countries Infected Iran Italy and S. Korea on Lockdown As coronavirus spreads, WHO urges world to ‘prepare for potential pandemic’ The World Health Organization on Monday said the new coronavirus epidemic had "peaked" in China but warned that a surge in cases elsewhere was "deeply concerning" and that all countries should prepare for a possible pandemic.
