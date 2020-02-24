See Why this doctor thinks Coronavirus is a Pandemic !! - See Why this doctor thinks Coronavirus is a Pandemic !! #coronavirusoutbreak #Covid_19 See Why this doctor thinks Coronavirus is a Pandemic !! Dr. Leana We...
Monday, February 24, 2020
Exclusive Video From Inside The Wuhan Bio Lab Where The Coronavirus Was Made !!
Exclusive Video From Inside The Wuhan Bio Lab Where The Coronavirus Was Made !! This is The Wuhan Bio Lab Where The Coronavirus Was Made !! #coronavirusoutbreak #Covid_19 The Wuhan Virus Is a Lab-Made Bioweapon This laboratory, in C China's Hubei, has the highest level bio-containment protocols. It's the first of its kind in China. It was officially launched at the start of this year. The lab will be used to study class four pathogens (P4), the most contagious, potentially lethal viruses known to humans.
