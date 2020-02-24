Monday, February 24, 2020

See Why this doctor thinks Coronavirus is a Pandemic !!


#coronavirusoutbreak #Covid_19 See Why this doctor thinks Coronavirus is a Pandemic !! Dr. Leana Wen from George Washington University joins "Power Lunch" to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and its potential to become a pandemic.















