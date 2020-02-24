See Why this doctor thinks Coronavirus is a Pandemic !! - See Why this doctor thinks Coronavirus is a Pandemic !! #coronavirusoutbreak #Covid_19 See Why this doctor thinks Coronavirus is a Pandemic !! Dr. Leana We...
Monday, February 24, 2020
The Philippines Sets on Mountains Of Untapped Gold !!!!
The Philippines holds the largest copper and gold deposit in the world and is the fifth most mineral-rich country for gold, nickel, copper, and chromite. Philippines has reportedly produced about 18 tons of gold at a market value of over $700m . Does the Philippines actually sit on mountains of gold? All the gold in the world is worth about $8 trillion Local communities must deal with mine tailings laden with cyanide, a highly toxic chemical, and a key ingredient in extracting gold and silver The country reportedly holds the world’s second-largest gold deposits Income from mining is finite; consumed by the present generation. Welcome to The Atlantis Report Back Up Channel. The Philippines holds the world’s second largest gold reserves, and applications from foreign mining firms are piling up to tap that plus a list of other metals that basically just sit under the ground now. Mining made up just 0.72 of the impoverished Southeast Asian country’s economy in 2012 as gold production fell back 50% to 15,762 tons that year. Access to the $1.4 trillion Philippine mining sector, rich also in copper and nickel, has been mired since the 1980s in klutzy laws, environmental battles and land rights issues. It may be on its way out of the pit this year.
Posted by Lisa Chapman
