Sunday, February 23, 2020
Coronavirus was a Bio Warfare Program gone out of Control !
Is Coronavirus part of the Bio warfare being waged against China using Drones ?! some links for those who do not want to use google to search for themselves : https://futurism.com/the-byte/chinese-farmers-criminals-drones-pigs-infect https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/26/coronavirus-link-china-biowarfare-program-possible/ https://metallicman.com/laoban4site/was-the-2020-wuhan-coronavirus-an-engineered-biological-attack-on-china-by-america-for-geopolitical-advantage https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/76093/did-china-steal-coronavirus-from-canada-and-weaponize.html https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/trends/coronavirus-outbreak-analyst-claims-link-to-china-biowarfare-programme-4869221.html The mystery surrounding the coronavirus becomes denser and denser by the day. As doubts arise about its origin, and Everything seemingly points to biowarfare being waged against China. According to the medical journal The Lancet, the first case of infection dates back to December 1st, 2019, and the person infected had not been to the Wuhan fish market. Further critical points have also been raised.
Posted by Lisa Chapman
