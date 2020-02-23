China Entered Financial Meltdown Because of The Virus #coronavirusoutbreak #Covid_19 - China Entered Financial Meltdown Because of The Virus #coronavirusoutbreak #Covid_19 For the past two weeks, even as the market took delight in China's doc...
Sunday, February 23, 2020
China Entered Financial Meltdown Because of The Virus #coronavirusoutbreak #Covid_19
China Entered Financial Meltdown Because of The Virus #coronavirusoutbreak #Covid_19
For the past two weeks, even as the market took delight in China's doctored and fabricated numbers showing the coronavirus spread was "slowing", we warned again and again that not only was this not the case (which recent data out of South Korea, Japan and now Italy has confirmed), but that for all its assertions to the contrary, China's workers simply refused to go back to work (even with FoxConn offering its workers extra bonuses just to return to the factory) and as a result the domestic economy had ground to a halt as we described in: China Has Ground To A Halt: "On The Ground" Indicators Confirm Worst-Case Scenario China Is Disintegrating: Steel Demand, Property Sales, Traffic All Approaching Zero Terrifying Charts Show China's Economy Remains Completely Paralyzed
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Lisa Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- February (103)
- January (132)
- December (124)
- November (191)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Coronavirus was a Bio Warfare Program gone out of Control ! - Coronavirus was a Bio Warfare Program gone out of Control ! Is Coronavirus part of the Bio warfare being waged against China using Drones ?! some links for...
-
👉Marc Faber Monthly Market Commentary: February 1, 2020 -- Economic Collapse 2020 - 👉Marc Faber Monthly Market Commentary: February 1, 2020 -- Economic Collapse 2020 The other day, I came across an essay that aroused my interest because o...
-
Jim Rogers 👉 Prepare For A System Reset ⚠️AMERICA'S BANKS DOWN - Jim Rogers 👉 Prepare For A System Reset ⚠️AMERICA'S BANKS DOWN Jim Rogers started trading the stock market with $600 in 1968.In 1973 he formed the Quantum...
No comments:
Post a Comment