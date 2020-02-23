China Entered Financial Meltdown Because of The Virus #coronavirusoutbreak #Covid_19

Sunday, February 23, 2020

For the past two weeks, even as the market took delight in China's doctored and fabricated numbers showing the coronavirus spread was "slowing", we warned again and again that not only was this not the case (which recent data out of South Korea, Japan and now Italy has confirmed), but that for all its assertions to the contrary, China's workers simply refused to go back to work (even with FoxConn offering its workers extra bonuses just to return to the factory) and as a result the domestic economy had ground to a halt as we described in: China Has Ground To A Halt: "On The Ground" Indicators Confirm Worst-Case Scenario China Is Disintegrating: Steel Demand, Property Sales, Traffic All Approaching Zero Terrifying Charts Show China's Economy Remains Completely Paralyzed














