Sunday, February 23, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak -- Italian Cities on Lockdown , South Korea Shutting Down !!!
Coronavirus Red Alert -- Italian Cities on Lockdown , South Korea Shutting Down !!! A sharp jump in coronavirus cases in Italy has prompted authorities to cancel the final days of Carnival in Venice. Several towns in northern Italy have also been put on lockdown, after 2 people are reported to have died from the disease. South Korea is also on high alert following a sharp jump in coronavirus cases there, with the total number reaching more than 600. The virus has now spread from China to more than 25 countries. Welcome to The Atlantis Report Back up Channel. Italian authorities announced on Sunday that events related to the famous Venice carnival would be stopped as the country reported three fatalities from the COVID-19 virus in 48 hours. An official from the Lombardy region announced on Sunday afternoon that a third person had died from the novel coronavirus in the country making Italy the first European member state to have a national die from COVID-19. Authorities had revealed on Saturday that 75-year-old woman from Lombardy had died, which followed the death of man, 78, from Veneto. The country has reported 132 cases of the disease including 89 people in Lombardy, 25 in Veneto, nine in Emilia Romagna and six in Piemonte, the head of the country's civil protection service, Angelo Borrelli, said on Sunday afternoon.
