China’s Plan to Conquer the Ocean


China is expanding its Navy's reach in the Pacific. The goal—challenge the United States for control of the world's oceans.Joining me today is Captain Jim Fanell, the former Director of Intelligence and Information Operations for the U.S. Pacific Fleet.
















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List