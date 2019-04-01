Keiser Report: The Beginning of the End of Super Imperialism in 2020?










Continuing with their New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Keiser Report is joined by Dr Michael Hudson, author of Super Imperialism: The Origin and Fundamentals of US World Dominance. Will 2020 see further decline in that super imperialism about which he first wrote all those decades ago? They discuss this and then turn to the upcoming elections in the US and whether or not he believes the stock market numbers will aid Trump. Finally, the discussion takes in Hudson’s views on uprisings globally and whether they herald the end of the age of neoliberalism.








