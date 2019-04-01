China’s Plan to Conquer the Ocean - China is expanding its Navy's reach in the Pacific. The goal—challenge the United States for control of the world's oceans.Joining me today is Captain Jim ...
Keiser Report: Gerald Celente's 2020 Predictions
In this last episode of the Keiser Report for 2019, Max and Stacy are going to make some predictions for 2020. It could be a year of GIABO: will we see pitchforks and billionaire taxes? And QE and interest rates – will they go negative this year despite booming markets and joy of the top one percent? Also, as Mark Carney said in 2019, ‘the dollar’s days are numbered.’ Will the US dollar keep its position as a settlement layer? Another really interesting question for a prediction is whether or not Trump will be re-elected. And as the tech unicorns start to blow-up, like WeWork and SoftBank, is that going to go away, or is Elon Musk going to take us to Mars, so we’ll all be saved? In the second half, Max shares all the predictions with Gerald Celente, the best prognostic guy in Kingston, NY.
