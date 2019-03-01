Whistleblower Flags Boeing & Peloton’s Ad Controversy



Boeing is back in the hot seat as a whistleblower has sounded the alarm on the company in front of Congress. International Regulatory Attorney Myles Edwards joins us to break down the fate of the 737 Max model and what this means for the future of air travel. Plus, Peloton has been suffering from an advertising controversy, but how has it affected the firm’s bottom line? In this episode, we do a deep dive on the situation and what lies in store for the exercise giant with Adam Mesh of the Adam Mesh Trading Group and RT’s very own Scottie Nell Hughes and Sara Montes de Oca.
















