Whistleblower Flags Boeing & Peloton’s Ad Controversy - Boeing is back in the hot seat as a whistleblower has sounded the alarm on the company in front of Congress. International Regulatory Attorney Myles Edward...
Whistleblower Flags Boeing & Peloton’s Ad Controversy
Boeing is back in the hot seat as a whistleblower has sounded the alarm on the company in front of Congress. International Regulatory Attorney Myles Edwards joins us to break down the fate of the 737 Max model and what this means for the future of air travel. Plus, Peloton has been suffering from an advertising controversy, but how has it affected the firm’s bottom line? In this episode, we do a deep dive on the situation and what lies in store for the exercise giant with Adam Mesh of the Adam Mesh Trading Group and RT’s very own Scottie Nell Hughes and Sara Montes de Oca.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- December (56)
- November (191)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers on China and Global Investment - Jim Rogers has been fascinated by China since he drove his motorcycle across the country in the 1980s. The investing legend joins Real Vision to give his v...
-
Marc Faber : IS THE AGE OF DEMOCRACY A PASSING PHASE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WEST AND THE WORLD? - In his monthly Market Commentary: dated November 1st , 2019 . Doctor Marc Faber , asks the question : IS THE AGE OF DEMOCRACY A PASSING PHASE IN THE HISTOR...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment