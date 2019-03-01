Keiser Report: All That Was Hidden is Being Revealed - In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss all that was hidden being revealed in the age of Trump. With geopolitics, for example, most in ...
Keiser Report: All That Was Hidden is Being Revealed
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss all that was hidden being revealed in the age of Trump. With geopolitics, for example, most in U.S. corporate media used to claim that they advocated for bombing places like Iraq or Libya solely for the women and children. Trump, however, has revealed the truth: it’s always been about the oil. They also discuss the long hidden inflation that is starting to possibly reveal itself in the rising rates of subprime loan delinquencies. In the second half, Max interviews Dave Collum, professor of organic chemistry at Cornell University and a libertarian with an annual year in review newsletter. They discuss ‘quantitative failure’ and share buybacks.
