2020 : Things to get uglier and very serious Warns Doug Casey - Volatility is bubbling under the surface as another economic downturn, much greater than anything we’ve seen before, is coming, this according to Doug Case...
Gerald Celente Top 2020 Trends !!
Dozens of countries around the world are seeing massive social unrest. The foundation of the movement is freedom and income inequality. No more central planning and no more government control over individuals. The people in Hong Kong are fighting for their lives. Gerald explains why the Chinese have not shut down HK's massive civil unrest. In Spain it's Catalonia. The list goes on and on. All around the world. Major currencies are hitting new lows against the US dollar. And this is just the beginning.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
