2020 : Things to get uglier and very serious Warns Doug Casey








Volatility is bubbling under the surface as another economic downturn, much greater than anything we’ve seen before, is coming, this according to Doug Casey, founder of Casey Research. “I’ve been saying we’re going to have a Greater Depression for years. It’s going to be much worse, much different, and much longer lasting than the unpleasantness of 1929 to 1946,” Casey told Kitco News.











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

