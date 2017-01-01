Decoding UN Agenda 21: Behind the Green Mask w/ Rosa Koir - International best selling author of the book "Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21", Rosa Koire, joins the program to discuss U.N. Agenda 21, the goals b...
Decoding UN Agenda 21: Behind the Green Mask w/ Rosa Koir
International best selling author of the book "Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21", Rosa Koire, joins the program to discuss U.N. Agenda 21, the goals behind this international global plan, and how it effects each and every one of us on the planet. She explains how she first became aware of the overreaching plan expertly being pushed as "sustainable development" and what it really means to humanity. She warns that we are in the end game but, it's not too late for us to resist the tyranny that is fast approaching if we all stand up and do what we can to limit their ability to take our freedoms, liberty, happiness, & life.
