Decoding UN Agenda 21: Behind the Green Mask w/ Rosa Koir - International best selling author of the book "Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21", Rosa Koire, joins the program to discuss U.N. Agenda 21, the goals b...
Protests against pension reform escalate into clashes with police in Paris
Protests against controversial French pension reform plans have escalated into clashes between demonstrators and police in Paris. Protesters pelted police with projectiles, while officers responded with tear gas and baton charges. Over 350,000 people took to the streets of the French capital on Tuesday to protest the planned pension reforms, according to figures provided by the CGT trade union. Police put the Paris numbers at 76,000, and said around 615,000 marched nationwide. The demonstration promptly became heated, escalating into clashes between protesters and law enforcement.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
