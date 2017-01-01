G. Edward Griffin: China's GLOBAL TAKEOVER & The FALL Of The US Empire









Josh Sigurdson talks with G. Edward Griffin, author of 'The Creature From Jekyll Island" about the imminent issue of China's global takeover. For many decades, alliances and policies have lead to China's vast growth. Today, they utilize technocracy in order to maintain their subjects digitally. With a collapsing US empire and dollar, the likelihood of China surpassing the United States in the next ten years is imminent. But there's more to the story than that. Mr. Griffin breaks down the issues of collectivism, the plausibility of a Chinese takeover as well as the Yuan becoming the world reserve currency. He also breaks down his thoughts on the mysteries of life itself and whether there's hope for humanity.











