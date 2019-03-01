Welcome to the 11 Dec. Trends Journal - Gerald Celente is the creator of the Trends Journal, a weekly magazine providing subscribers with trends, research, and analysis no other news source deliv...
China, Russia, Iran teaming up to resist US
Rick Sanchez explains how Washington’s bellicose and inept foreign policy has pushed China and Iran into closer collaboration in developing Iran’s oil resources. China is the world’s top importer of oil and is turning increasingly to Iran and Russia instead of the United States. Then RT’s Murad Gazdiev shares his analysis of the Pentagon’s fixation on Russia and China. (03:57) Then former US diplomat Jim Jatras shares his insights. (08:30) RT America’s Michele Greenstein reports on an alleged campaign of illegal election influence by agents of the United Arab Emirates. (13:30) RT America’s John Huddy reports on a lawsuit filed by more than a dozen current and former inmates at Coleman Federal Prison who say they were subject to “rampant sexual abuse” at the hands of male guards. (20:14) Plus, RT America’s Trinity Chavez reports on Jeff Bezos’ successful Blue Origin test launch as it prepares to make “space tourism” a lucrative reality. (25:30)
