Can We Really End the Fed? | G Edward Griffin
THIS IS A CLASSIC RE-RELEASE of one of our original interviews, since we've had such heightened concern about the Fed's critical role in our financial lives. - Is the Federal Reserve constitutional? - Isn't Congress supposed to run coinage in silver, etc? - Why is Interest due on our currency to private banks? - Why have we been stuck with the Fed for over a century? - Is it realistically possible to end the Fed? - How might we actually end the Fed? - A vision for reclaiming our liberty: the Freedom Principles and strategy. - What might our money system look like without the Fed? - How would life without the Fed benefit the average American? G. Edward Griffin, widely recognized expert on the Federal Reserve, scans America's astonishing journey as the greatest nation the world has ever seen, and our trajectory that is hurtling us from independence and self-reliance into dependency under the heel of a police state, until we reach the awakening that to be free we must be prepared and self-reliant. Griffin claims that we, like mice entering a trap, have been tricked by predators in government to go after the bait of government giveaways, and are falling under tyranny, unless we take action while we still have a chance to reclaim our liberty.
