Peter Schiff - The Fed's Exit Plan is QE Infinity







Peter Schiff - The Fed's Exit Strategy is QE Infinity After a decade of promises about how quantitative easing and 0% interest rates would solve the subprime housing debacle, now as the Fed is lowering rates again it's become clear that there is no exit plan. Or if there is, the plan is QE to infinity. Which Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Capital was kind enough to join me on the show and discuss at the recent New Orleans Investment Conference. Where he talked about why the Fed is backtracking again, what they're going to have to do, and how the gold and silver markets are positioned for the rally of our lifetimes. So to hear Peter’s latest thoughts on the markets, click to watch the interview now!














