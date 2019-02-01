Gerald Celente - JFK Blackout, Beware of Scams









It is the 56 anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Not a story about it in the major media...New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNN.com, etc. Also forgotten was President Trump's broken promise to release all the confidential files of John F. Kennedy's assassination by 26 April 2018. Here is the inside story told to me by then-Texas Gov. John Connally, who was seriously wounded when he took a bullet in the back sitting in front of Kennedy.











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List