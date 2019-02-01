How powerful is North Korea's Military compared to USA and China ? - North Korea’s arsenal of weapons may not compare to those of the US, China, or Russia, or even Japan, but they are still powerful and very dangerous, and n...
Gerald Celente - JFK Blackout, Beware of Scams
It is the 56 anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Not a story about it in the major media...New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNN.com, etc. Also forgotten was President Trump's broken promise to release all the confidential files of John F. Kennedy's assassination by 26 April 2018. Here is the inside story told to me by then-Texas Gov. John Connally, who was seriously wounded when he took a bullet in the back sitting in front of Kennedy.
