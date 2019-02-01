Recession ahead: Hedge fund billionaires sound alarm (








Consumer and corporate debt are both at an all-time high and owners of the largest hedge funds are sounding the alarm about markets the world over. “Boom Bust” host Christy Ai joins Rick Sanchez to discuss the volatility in the economy and why we should be very worried. Thousands of teachers are striking in Indiana, forcing the closure of schools across the state. “On Contact” host Chris Hedges discusses the state of the US labor movement. He argues that unions have been the only vehicle for improving the lives of US workers and that striking is their most successful tactic. Investigative journalist Ben Swann discusses Prince Andrew's "horrific" BBC interview about the accusations against him by Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Comedian Anders Lee of "Redacted Tonight" discusses the increased police presence on NYC subways. RT America's Natasha Sweatte reports new research into the treatment of alcoholism. Plus, RT America's Steve Christakos joins for "Jock Talk."








