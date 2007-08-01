Deutsche Bank Collapse is Imminent - You still have time to Prepare !! - Deutsche Bank President Karl von Rohr in a speech yesterday discussed the challenge that low-interest rates pose to Europe's financial industry. The Deutsc...
Deutsche Bank Collapse is Imminent - You still have time to Prepare !!
Deutsche Bank President Karl von Rohr in a speech yesterday discussed the challenge that low-interest rates pose to Europe's financial industry. The Deutsche Bank President is stating; you are intentionally and willingly blindly walking in darkness. Deutsche Bank President clearly states there is a global recession coming. He clearly states that the EU is going into recession as a result of negative bond yields. This WILL and is affecting the standing global economy. This WILL collapse the Global Financial System. Deutsche bank will collapse. No fake news there. I leave a link below for you to watch the entire Deutsche Bank President speech. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. "With inflation factored in, the result is a creeping erosion of our European customers' assets, and this doesn't in any way take into account the wealth destruction in the pension systems," Rohr said Wednesday at Bloomberg's Future of Finance conference in Frankfurt. "Cheap money drives up asset prices, from shares to real estate, fueling the redistribution of wealth in favor of the asset-owning affluent." Exactly right. This is upside-down socialism, where the government central banks redistribute money from average middle-class workers to the wealthy. When salaries remain stagnant meanwhile asset prices explode, the wealthy asset owner is now richer, while the fixed income worker is now relatively poorer, since the inflation has devalued his income. The Deutsche Bank President is right, and I must give him crops that he exposed the real issues of this mega asset inflation that only enriches the wealthiest but not the average joe. On the other hand, however, Deutsche Bank is one of the institutions that were part of the gigantic fraud scheme that triggered the financial crisis in 2007/08. Because of the financial crisis, central banks worldwide have initiated a zero interest rate policy to skip the Great Depression that will soon follow. Unlike the U.S., Japan, Russia or England, the E.U.'s central bank had no chance to go lower than zero percent on the interests due to the euro currency that simply doesn't match to the different economies in Europe with different tax systems, a failed currency .the Big Bang is soon to follow . What The Deutsche Bank President is saying is: it is not my fault my bank has taken advantage of system, and now we realize that we will soon collapse with the system. Deutsche Bank already collapsed, which is why the Fed is injecting hundreds of billions per day in this "REPO" program. Deutsche Bank will go down when they ALLOW it to. Just as they did Lehman and Bear Stearns. When Deutsche Bank declares nonsense about Bankruptcy rumors, it reveals that they are indeed in a real Bankruptcy situation. The first step in any accusation is total denial. The end is near. Run, do not walk to make your SAVINGS ACCOUNT WITHDRAWAL, today. It is not a question of if, but when. If you do not yet have an emergency fund set aside, I suggest you start one at once. Your immediate goal should be to live for three months if your income stops. Six months is better. Two years is ideal. I do not trust banks. It's just too easy for the government—for whatever reason—to freeze the account. All of the economic collapses in the U.S. over the last 40 years have had several things in common: Massive tax cuts were enacted that benefited the rich and the corporations. Working Class wages remained stagnant, even though deficits caused by tax cuts for the rich, increased the national debt Increases in the national debt went unaddressed so that the politicians who enacted the tax cuts that caused the increases in the debt, could fool the public into believing that tax cuts were right for them. In some cases, the policies of tax cuts for the rich, which are the basis of an impending economic collapse, were accompanied by increases in military spending, and indeed, increase armed conflicts involving the U.S. Whenever these conditions are present, the potential for economic collapse becomes almost inevitable. The U.S. is operating on a bubble economy driven by the availability of cheap money. Borrowing levels are beginning to be constrained by the massive private debt (The coming 'tsunami of debt' and financial crisis in America) National debt is through the roof. The Fed cannot increase interest rates to counter inflation because that would raise the federal debt burden substantially. Unemployment figures may be improving at face value, but is deteriorating in quality due to the increase in part-time and low wage jobs. The U.S. stock market is believed to be in a speculative bubble, labeled 'irrational exuberance part two.' The bond market will be at risk because the U.S. is likely to have big problems repaying its loans when the bubble economy burst, inflation soars, interest rates rise, and debt financing flies. Thus, countries that hold U.S. debt see the increased risk of U.S. default. Canada is currently experiencing a household debt and housing bubble that is even worse than in 2006. China, Australia, and emerging market economies are also in states of structural ill-health that make them more susceptible to the ripple effect of the U.S. collapse. The bottom line is, there is overwhelming evidence that the U.S. is soon going to collapse and, just like in 2007-2009, other countries will feel the effects either in the form of falling exports and/or imports, destabilization of international activities due to a collapse of the U.S. dollar, global failure of businesses, etc. There are many considerations to prepare for in a financial crisis or complete collapse of the U.S. dollar. The U.S. will not be able to sustain its currency in another financial crisis. The Federal Reserve will NOT be able to bail us out ever again. One must overcome the attachment to what used to be and embrace a new paradigm. Here are some things you can do: #1. Invest in gold, silver, platinum as a backup currency. Smaller amounts can easily be traded. #2. Identify the skills you have that can be traded for products and services. For instance, you can work on automobiles trade working on someone's car that has eggs. #3. Provide your own self sufficient garden — stock up on seeds. #4. Stockpile certain supplies #5. Install and Use renewable energy #6. Most of all form of community When the BANKS failed, they REPO'D the borrower's HOMES. The BANKS did not go INTO BANKRUPTCY. The BANKERS did not go to PRISON. The BANKERS received LARGE CHECKS to BAILOUT. A GET OUT OF JAIL FREE CARD. Signed by both President Bush and Obama. The most significant transfer of wealth in human history and no one can or is willing to do anything about it. Unlike the fiasco of Goldman Sach's ignited in 2006, and the Robbery of the U.S. Treasury, someone is going to pay in Prison Time for THE NEXT MELT-DOWN. It is "Time To Put the Politicians in Prison." For those of you who haven't been watching since 2006. the U.S. Department of Justice, headed by Eric Holder, has not Prosecuted, nor Convicted, ANY SUSPECTS, who caused the WORLDWIDE economic collapse. NONE. It is "Time To Put the Politicians in Prison." We have been living under an oligarchy since that actor fellow became president and introduced the country to a system called 'Reaganomics.' As a result, in terms of types of financial wealth, the top one percent of households have 35% of all privately held stock, 64.4% of financial securities, and 62.4% of business equity. The top ten percent have 81% to 94% of stocks, bonds, trust funds, and business equity, and almost 80% of non-home real estate. Since financial wealth is what counts as far as the control of income-producing assets, we can say that just 10% of the people own the United States of America. An America that spends half of the federal taxes on warfare, ignores internal infrastructure so that it now requires an immediate $4 trillion infusion just to halt the decay, ceased taxing the rich at the tail end of the 1970's which coincides perfectly with the rapidly increasing inequality and that no longer taxes corporations nearly as much as it once did cannot possibly maintain equilibrium. All the right-wing darling causes are pulverizing the nation, and just servicing the massive foreign debt is soaking up a vast amount of the tax income. But people still want to live decent lives, so they go into debt, and the death spiral is on. There's little mystery why the U.S. is crashing while the rich are getting obscenely wealthy. What's hard is figuring out how to fix it, when even a center-right conservative like Barack Obama is called a "socialist" by the right-wing lunatics. There is no problem. More and more and more money printing is on the horizon; it will never stop. We will print money until everyone is a billionaire, and a gallon of gas will be a million dollars. Have faith the bankers and congress know what they are doing Eventually, we will default on everything due to NO jobs and the self-importation of 20,000,000 poverty level people and the displacement of 10,000,000 US Domestic Jobs. Who now owns all the land and houses that were defaulted on during the real estate crisis???? We are becoming a FEUDAL STATE! Robert Reich's documentary "INEQUALITY FOR ALL" lays this out for all to see. Great inequity occurs before each significant crash. It was right in 1929 and 2008. When corporations and CEO's suck the life out of the middle class, it sets in motion all the indicators for the economic and financial decline. Personally, I've been watching this since the mid-1980s - its a question of when it all crashes totally, like watching the sea nibbling away at some coastal ruin. There are "good" seasons and worse, but inexorably the sea is back gnawing away. Money is not an endless commodity; you can't just print more of it whenever you need it because that causes inflation, the money only becomes worthless, so you don't really gain anything, in fact, it hurts everybody, even the wealthy. The net value of the money stays more or less the same. So just for the purposes of demonstration, let us say that the total value of the money in the United States is a Hundred Trillion dollars (I have no idea what it really is). Now, if 10% of the people in the country have 20% of the money that leaves 80% of the money for everybody else to share. But that's not the way it is. Most of the wealth in the United States belongs to only a few people. That means that the great mass of people has to share what is left over. In short, there is not enough money to go around; companies can't pay higher salaries to workers because there isn't the money to do it, it's all going to the rich people, probably the ones who own or run the company. So how do you fix this? You stop giving massive tax breaks to the wealthy at the expense of the middle class. We start valuing hard work and paying the people who actually create the products a reasonable wage. We fix it so that the only way you can make money isn't sitting behind a desk and planning how to screw the average worker. I'm not optimistic, I don't see any of this happening, but we could make it happen if we really get out and vote for what's in our interest, and not the benefit of the politicians and their cronies. Vote these people out, put in people who have the interest of regular people at heart, don't buy the crap, ask questions, insist that they make things better for someone other than the top 2%. Don't let them give the top few an 800 billion dollar tax cut, at the cost of healthcare for regular citizens. If we don't do it now, we will probably never get a better chance. Do it! We, the middle class of America, are living under a draconian dictatorship who have declared financial martial law on us. We must rebel-NOW!!! We baby-boomers took our lumps and choked on the tear gas in the 60s for what did result, for a brief time, in an improved society. The government made sure that would not be allowed to happen again. Too bad Presidents F Roosevelt and H Truman's cry for 'Freedom from Want' was not enacted as they'd planned. (Instead, we got war-criminal Ike.). Ah, I guess they'd still do their dirt anyway. We are bent but not beaten. But we absolutely need to rise up and fight. The government and the corporations are NOT going to stop with their greed just because we don't like it. We need to wrest power away from them!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- November (45)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers : Tourism could be a fantastic area to invest in North Korea - Jim Rogers on N. Korea as investment destination, global economy, and where the future lies Jim Rogers needs little introduction. He's the man behind the Q...
-
Marc Faber : IS THE AGE OF DEMOCRACY A PASSING PHASE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WEST AND THE WORLD? - In his monthly Market Commentary: dated November 1st , 2019 . Doctor Marc Faber , asks the question : IS THE AGE OF DEMOCRACY A PASSING PHASE IN THE HISTOR...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment