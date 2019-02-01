Edgar Cayce Hall of Records Prediction, Is It Hidden Under The Sphinx?







COAST TO COAST AM - Association for Research and Enlightenment Kirk Nelson, talked about the life of American prophet Edgar Cayce, and the mysterious Hall of Records. He marvelled that, while in a trance state, Cayce was capable of providing an accurate medical diagnosis of a person after being provided only their name and address. Nelson also suggested that the famed mystic may have foreseen the effects of global warming, since Cayce's depiction of various diminishing coastlines eerily mirrors predictions made by scientists who are currently studying the melting polar ice caps. Regarding the Hall of Records, he recounted how Cayce believed that it was a library created by the survivors of Atlantis and designed to store a recorded history of the human race from antiquity to the time of its burial beneath the right forepaw of the Sphinx in Egypt.









