Robots Are Taking Our Fake News Jobs! - You've heard that the independent media (i.e. the media that actually challenges the establishment narratives) is full of Russian bots, and you probably kn...
Robots Are Taking Our Fake News Jobs!
You've heard that the independent media (i.e. the media that actually challenges the establishment narratives) is full of Russian bots, and you probably know that this is neo-McCarthyist hooey. But did you know that most of the major newswires and online news outlets are already publishing bot-generated content? Well they are. So what does it mean that the establishment fake news is coming from the hand of bots? Find out in this edition of The Corbett Report.
