Deliberate Implosion of Financial System being Engineered to kick-start new Financial System
A bigger than Lehman Brothers collapse of the financial system is being engineered in order to make way for a new financial system, Asian secret society sources say. Recent trends in financial markets, notably a stock market bubble of biblical proportions, back up this assertion. Any financial veteran will tell you that when financial markets fight against reality, reality always wins in the end. This means stock prices could fall by 90% or more. However, in a sign the financial war is not yet over, European royals disagree, saying, “All of the world’s investment banks have begun to migrate away from the old system, so it is just a matter of time before it seamlessly or frictionlessly just morphs from the old to the new.” This may work for payment systems, ATMs, and credit cards, etc., but not for the Western system of Babylonian debt slavery as a whole. This system has resulted in the top 1% owning 53.2% of all stocks and mutual funds, and if you add in the next 9%, the rich control 93.2%, leaving the remaining 90% with just 6.8%. Further proof that this is a system of debt slavery comes from the fact the bottom 90% of the people owe 72.4% of all the debt. This stock market, controlled and owned by the super-rich and their high-level servants, has become fraudulent and parasitical and is actually sucking money out of the real economy. This makes a collapse mathematically inevitable. Let’s take a look at some more numbers that prove this. From January to October of this year worldwide, $339 billion has been put into bonds and $208 billion has been taken out of stocks, and yet the stock market keeps hitting record highs. That’s because since 2009, institutional investors and households have taken $1.9 trillion out of the stock market while corporations, using private central bank funny money, have bought $3.6 trillion of their own shares. Plus, according to the Wall Street Journal, 97% of listed companies are not using Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in releasing their profits, meaning basically they are cooking their books. Coca Cola is a good case study. To quote from The Daily Bell: “If we just go back a few years to 2010, Coca Cola’s annual revenue was $35 billion. By 2018 the company’s annual revenue had fallen to less than $32 billion. In 2010, Coca Cola generated $5.06 in profit (earnings) per share. In 2018, just $1.50. And Coca Cola’s total equity, i.e. the ‘net worth’ of the business, was $31 billion in 2010. By 2018, equity had fallen to $19 billion. So over the past eight years, Coca Cola has lost nearly 40% of its equity, sales are down, and per-share earnings have fallen by 70%. Clearly the company is in far worse shape today than it was eight years ago. Yet Coke’s share price has nearly DOUBLED in that period.” To summarize, the families that own the Western (and Japanese) central banks are printing money and handing it to the corporations they also own, while sucking the lifeblood out of 90% of the population. The financial system has become a giant black hole, which makes perverted sense since many of the ruling families worship the black sun. One likely trigger will be the collapse of Deutsche Bank, which just announced a third quarter loss of 832 million Euros. This chart of their stock price bears an uncanny resemblance to Lehman Brothers just before they collapsed. A collapse of Deutsche Bank would pull down the European Central Bank and bankrupt the EU, the Asian sources say. Needless to say, while it’s easy to spot a bubble, it’s harder to predict when it will burst. However, Asian secret society and White Dragon Society (WDS) sources believe a collapse is likely in 2020. This will be followed by a jubilee (a one-time write-off of all debt and redistribution of assets) and a huge campaign to fix the planet. This plan includes setting up a meritocratic future planning agency that anybody can apply to join. Before that becomes possible, though, some serious battles remain to be fought. Right now, the main action is taking place in Saudi Arabia and Mexico, where the Khazarian mafia is fighting to preserve its oil and drug money pipelines. Let’s start with the situation in Mexico, where according to Pentagon sources, U.S. President Donald Trump has “declared war on Mexican drug cartels, and indirectly the Democrats who are their secret supporters.” However, Mexican sources say recent events in Mexico such as the supposed murder of nine American women and children are just false flags. The evidence leads to “Yunque, an extreme-right secret occult sect . CONTINUE READING AT bENJAMIN FULFORD DOT NET .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
