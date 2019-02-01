Which Cryptocurrency Should I Invest in 2020, and Why? - There are a number of cryptocurrencies you can consider. I personally prefer to keep my investment portfolio distributed across multiple cryptocurrencies. ...
G. Edward Griffin : Trump is controlled opposition.
Greg. Of course Trump is “controlled opposition.” Hegelian Dialectic. Such a smart man like yourself has surely done the research into this blind spot. They are all related. In one way or another.
G. Edward Griffin, author of the wildly popular book about the Federal Reserve “The Creature from Jekyll Island,” says the bankers know the debt bubble is going to pop. Griffin explains, “I think their thinking is, hey, we are at the end and let’s just grab all we can so when the system collapses, we will be okay. That is kind of a crude way of putting it, but I think they are going for broke because they know it is broke, and there is not much they can do about it.” So, what’s the plan by the bankers? Griffin says, “I think I know. They are waiting for the big collapse to come. They will personally be okay because they will have amassed hard assets. They are trying to hold all the gold, all the silver, all the real estate and all the stuff that has value. They want all the tools, factories and food supplies, but everything else, based on numbers, paper and debt, that will collapse. So, they will be able to pick up everything for pennies on the dollar.” Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with G. Edward Griffin, author of “The Creature from Jekyll Island” and founder of the upcoming “Red Pill Expo.”
