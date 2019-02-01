China to take trade into space





Beijing aims to establish an economic zone in the space between Earth and the Moon and expects to reap $10 trillion in profit from effort. Sourabh Gupta of the Institute for China-America Studies joins Steve Malzberg (in for Scottie Nell Hughes) to share his insights. He also discusses US trade negotiations with China.




