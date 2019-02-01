Marc Faber : IS THE AGE OF DEMOCRACY A PASSING PHASE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WEST AND THE WORLD? - In his monthly Market Commentary: dated November 1st , 2019 . Doctor Marc Faber , asks the question : IS THE AGE OF DEMOCRACY A PASSING PHASE IN THE HISTOR...
Ben Fulford : With puppets like Obama, Pelosi & Netanyahu gone, Khazarian mafia resorts to nuclear blackmail
The battle to liberate the planet Earth is reaching a crescendo as Khazarian mafia puppet politicians are being systematically hunted down and killed or arrested, Pentagon and MI6 sources say. At the same time, the cabal has initiated surrender negotiations, according to sources in the White Dragon Society and Earth Alliance. A clear sign we are facing an unusual situation is that Israel shut down its embassies worldwide, ostensibly because of a labor dispute. This shutdown is widely interpreted as nuclear blackmail, since Israeli embassies are known to contain nuclear weapons. However, Pentagon sources say Israel was forced to shut down all of its embassies “because they may house nukes, weapons of mass destruction, and terror cells.” Resistance leaders, who say much of the ongoing Western civil war is taking place in underground bunkers, provided this map of U.S. underground facilities to illustrate. They say the most serious fighting is centered around the underground facilities in California, where cabal strongholds like Google, PayPal, and Facebook are located. There are also underground bunkers in Switzerland, Greece, and Israel that are still fully under cabal control, the sources say. Meanwhile, on the surface, second-tier cabal agents like former U.S. President Barack Obama, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are being removed. Since top-ranking fronts like George Bush Sr., Pope Maledict (Benedict XVI), George Soros, David Rockefeller, etc. are already gone, the real puppet masters are increasingly hiding behind computer graphics and body doubles or “clones,” CIA sources say. For example, last week videos of Pelosi and Obama appeared to create the appearance they are still alive, but our sources on the ground say that neither of them has been seen in public in recent weeks. We would say with a 90% certainty that those videos were created using computer graphics. Mossad sources, meanwhile, say the “real Bibi Netanyahu” is in a deep underground base in Israel and the one seen publicly “is a double/clone.” Mossad entrapment officer Jeffrey Epstein and fake ISIS leader Shimon Elliot “al-Baghdadi” are in the same bunker, the source says. The undeclared civil war in the U.S. also took a decisive turn last week after the forensic discovery of IMF involvement in the campaign to remove Trump. “A huge IMF loan to the Ukraine” authorized by then-IMF head Christine Lagarde “generated a large amount of cash that was then laundered into … Continue reading at BenjaminFulford dot net.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- November (27)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Dire Warning !! -- Bank Runs Coming To a Bank Near you In America - The U.S. government and its monopoly money-printer, also known as The Federal Reserve, have painted themselves into a bankruptcy corner. Not only are more ...
-
JIM ROGERS : This is how you make Money during the Coming Collapse ! - JIM ROGERS : This is how you make Money during the Coming Collapse ! JIM ROGERS Isn't Backing Down From His Financial Crisis Forecast The Worst Stock Marke...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment