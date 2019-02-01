Ben Fulford : With puppets like Obama, Pelosi & Netanyahu gone, Khazarian mafia resorts to nuclear blackmail






The battle to liberate the planet Earth is reaching a crescendo as Khazarian mafia puppet politicians are being systematically hunted down and killed or arrested, Pentagon and MI6 sources say. At the same time, the cabal has initiated surrender negotiations, according to sources in the White Dragon Society and Earth Alliance. A clear sign we are facing an unusual situation is that Israel shut down its embassies worldwide, ostensibly because of a labor dispute. This shutdown is widely interpreted as nuclear blackmail, since Israeli embassies are known to contain nuclear weapons. However, Pentagon sources say Israel was forced to shut down all of its embassies “because they may house nukes, weapons of mass destruction, and terror cells.” Resistance leaders, who say much of the ongoing Western civil war is taking place in underground bunkers, provided this map of U.S. underground facilities to illustrate. They say the most serious fighting is centered around the underground facilities in California, where cabal strongholds like Google, PayPal, and Facebook are located. There are also underground bunkers in Switzerland, Greece, and Israel that are still fully under cabal control, the sources say. Meanwhile, on the surface, second-tier cabal agents like former U.S. President Barack Obama, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are being removed. Since top-ranking fronts like George Bush Sr., Pope Maledict (Benedict XVI), George Soros, David Rockefeller, etc. are already gone, the real puppet masters are increasingly hiding behind computer graphics and body doubles or “clones,” CIA sources say. For example, last week videos of Pelosi and Obama appeared to create the appearance they are still alive, but our sources on the ground say that neither of them has been seen in public in recent weeks. We would say with a 90% certainty that those videos were created using computer graphics. Mossad sources, meanwhile, say the “real Bibi Netanyahu” is in a deep underground base in Israel and the one seen publicly “is a double/clone.” Mossad entrapment officer Jeffrey Epstein and fake ISIS leader Shimon Elliot “al-Baghdadi” are in the same bunker, the source says. The undeclared civil war in the U.S. also took a decisive turn last week after the forensic discovery of IMF involvement in the campaign to remove Trump. “A huge IMF loan to the Ukraine” authorized by then-IMF head Christine Lagarde “generated a large amount of cash that was then laundered into … Continue reading at BenjaminFulford dot net.










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List