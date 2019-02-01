Marc Faber : IS THE AGE OF DEMOCRACY A PASSING PHASE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WEST AND THE WORLD? - In his monthly Market Commentary: dated November 1st , 2019 . Doctor Marc Faber , asks the question : IS THE AGE OF DEMOCRACY A PASSING PHASE IN THE HISTOR...
Dire Warning !! -- Bank Runs Coming To a Bank Near you In America
The U.S. government and its monopoly money-printer, also known as The Federal Reserve, have painted themselves into a bankruptcy corner. Not only are more and more foreign nations rejecting America's aggressive and militant foreign policy, but they are also ridding themselves of The Fed's dollar. Foreign central banks are increasingly gravitating to sound money like gold. The Fed is on its last legs. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. Today, I have a very concerning report, I think all of you need to take this very very seriously, and I think you need to know about it now. This has not been reported by the mainstream media at all except for a lone article that came out of Forbes . because there were millions of customers in the United The states of America that found their Bank of America, accounts were down just two days ago meaning their credit and debit cards didn't work they couldn't log into their bank accounts if they could log in it showed that they had a zero dollar balance. The technical support didn't work, and the phone lines were down, nothing worked. And I'm looking at an article here. Finally, something came out from Forbes: Bank Of America's Outage Panics Consumers. Here's What We Know So Far. Bank of America, the second-biggest lender in the U.S., had a significant outage last night that left thousands of customers around the country locked out of their accounts for over an hour without explanation. Reports flooded in over social media last night, with scores of customers saying that their bank accounts and information were inaccessible. The outage apparently hit across the country, with Bank of America’s Web login, mobile app. customer service lines and even ATM services all going down. Other customers said they were unable to pay bills and that their debit and credit cards were getting declined. Downdetector, a website that provides information about users’ issues with different services, registered more than 9,100 problems at Bank of America last night. starting at around 10:30 p.m. EST and spanning several hours. Most reports were related to online banking (73%) and mobile banking (23%). Although several thousand issues were reported, Bank of America has approximately 66 million customers in total. While it appears that the issue has largely been resolved, a few users claim via social media to still have issues with their accounts—and Downdetector shows that some scattered problems are still being reported today. Tangent: According to Downdetector, Bank of America also had an outage with debit cards last week, with over 800 issues reported. Some users speculated that this was part of scheduled maintenance, but others refuted that, saying the bank had not provided any advance updates or answered user concerns during the outage. When asked for comment, Bank of America said that the outage was “technology related,” and lasted for about an hour. A spokesperson said that the bank now back to business as usual. Reports flooded in over social media last night, with scores of customers saying that their bank accounts and information were inaccessible. And of course Bank of America received trillions of dollars of bailouts and aggregate along with major banks here in the United States, and then, of course, they paid back those loans to the American public but there was no vote or anything like that they basically just stole the money from the American people and then said that they paid it back with interest. So it's okay to steal from you anyways that's just a little bit of an aside but Bank of America the second-biggest lender in the United States had a major outage just two days ago and left thousands of customers around the country locked out of their accounts for many hours ports flooded in over social media the outage apparently hit across the country with Bank of America's web login mobile app customer service lines and ATM services all going down.At the same time now, it's important to note this was not a planned outage.Bank of America and then say that there was going to be an outage they didn't prep their customer base and sent an email out and let people know that in panic, all the systems just shut down.Which means we can only deduce two conclusions, one is there was a massive hack which means if you have an account at Bank of America, that means all of your account information potentially has been taken and stolen by a rogue actor, or what would be even far worse and far more damaging is we weren't having another Lehman collapse moment in America and soon to be globally worldwide, and there is a liquidity the problem, potentially at Bank of America one of the United States and globally one of the largest financial institutions in the world.So their web login was down their mobile app was down the customer service line was down for hours, ATM services all down, meaning you could not withdraw or get cash out of the Bank. Other customers said they were unable to pay bills and that their debit and credit cards were also getting declined .down detector a website that provides information about users issues with different services registered more than 90 100 cases problems at Bank of America starting at around 10:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time so this happened approximately two days ago and was not reported at all except for on social media that really covered up and is really only coming out now . This is why I'm letting you know about it, it's late I don't normally report like this but something I think is going on, and it's important to note that Bank of America has 66 million customers in total, and if there is a liquidity issue or hack occurring this could be a major risk to you tuning in.And I've warned about this for years, that this is why you need to have cash on hand and that you can't trust these banks just like you couldn't trust them in 2008 and 2009. And to top all this off and I mentioned that this was not scheduled maintenance and, I'll provide a link to the Forbes article so you can read it for yourself. what's also important to note is that Bank of America isn't the only bank that is having problems many banks in China have collapsed in recent days and have been nationalized by the Chinese government in the People's Republic of China. now I'm probably going to mispronounce these names, so forgive me, but a bank called Baoshang Bank then Zheshang Bank two months ago collapsed China's hang thing Bank with one point four trillion one yuan, it was just quietly nationalized.Three days ago a fourth prominent Chinese Bank this occurred on November 1st this has been going on for months was on the verge of collapse under the weight of its bad loans, only this Time the failure was far less quiet as depositors of the rural lender swarmed the Bank's retail outlets demanding their money so there was a bank run in China at this Bank hang Fang Bank and angry demonstrations of what Beijing is terrified of most a bank run .now keep in mind there are also very violent protests occurring in Hong Kong right now there are a pro-democracy movement people waving American flags, and this is a flashpoint that appears based on this .what I'm looking at here to be trickling into China into its banking system , now it's important to note that this is affecting Chinese citizens just like I think it is about to affect American citizens . also note the FDIC the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation you can go look this up for yourself which allegedly backs each account in America up to two hundred and fifty thousand dollars per account is insolvent that's not my opinion that's a fact .it means that if we are experiencing a bank run right now there is no insurance to back up your account value. it's also important to note that your Bank is in your deposits at the Bank are completely digital, they're not backed by anything it's just digital zeros and ones and so there's really nothing there at any of these financial institutions .so for example if you go to Bank of America and demand your money , your own money from and everyone does it at the same time, there is no money at these banks it's all digital it's backed by nothing .and this is why I recommend gold ,and I recommend Bitcoin .because it's backed by an algorithm, I recommend gold and precious metals because they're tangible assets that are not just zeros and ones . so we have Chinese banks failing we have bank runs occurring right now bake of America systems went down less then 48 hours ago everything shut down ATMs debit credit cards again we can just use deductive logic to understand that I only - there are only two possibilities we know that this was not a planned event or planned system maintenance because of Bank of America never alerted its customers to system or planned maintenance which means there was either in my opinion a giant hack, or there is a major, major liquidity issue taking place and we could be on the brink of another financial collapse also this has been spreading not just in America and China but also in Australia .looking at a report here from news.com I will also provide a link below .Saint Georges Bank of Melbourne was also all down after a recent outage, they've restored their mobile internet banking services after customers were left frustrated by a disruption that prevented them from accessing their money two days after a similar previous issue. I'll provide a link to that report.also, it's important to note that we just hit the U.S. debt of 23 trillion dollars that is the First Time we have ever hit that amount of debt, also note interest rates ore at an all-time low.Donald Trump is complaining that the Federal Reserve which just cut two days ago again hasn't lowered interest rates enough .keep in mind the stock the market is at a new all-time high yet they're still cutting interest rates .that should be very shocking to you , that means that they can't raise interest rates ever again .because if they raise interest rates our entire system will collapse, and we will have bank runs which I think are inevitably coming no matter what all across the country . also The Wall Street Journal reports and I've reported on this in recent days the New York Fed has added 104 billion dollars to markets injecting , and these injections have been aimed to ensure that the financial system has enough liquidity to operate that it doesn't fail and that short-term borrowing rates remain well behaved .so basically a lot of you don't understand what repos are basically, these are short money transactions taking place at the federal open window and amongst the major financial institutions in America to keep the liquid and to keep them from falling. what is going on with Bank of America right now potentially and we as Americans need to be very very concerned so again it's late tonight I feel that this report is very very serious. please remain vigilant be prepared ,understand that these banks do not have your money, and this is why I have always recommended, I think each and every one of you should have at least $10,000 in cash on hand if not more at any one time as an emergency fund .keep it in a safe place. I think that you should have gold. I also think you should be looking at Bitcoin cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies as they are backed by an algorithm and encryption and mathematical proofs. this is something that the current monetary system doesn't have. and that's why companies like the Bank of America just like in California there's a blackout with millions and millions of Californians with no electricity We are currently working to fix issues with Internet & Mobile Banking. We apologize for the inconvenience & will update when the Internet and Mobile Banking are available again.And it appears that banks all across the country are about to go dark and Bank of America is starting to give us the first hints of the next Lehman style collapse .it's November 4th, 2019.
