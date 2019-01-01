Trump's China strategy is futile & dangerous - Richard Wolff





Economist and author Dr. Richard Wolff shares his insights on the pending "temporary deal" between China and the US, Wall Street's likely reaction and how it could affect China's meteoric rise. He argues that the Chinese system "has no parallel in human history" and alleges that Washington's only hope of continued relevance is to "come to terms with China, because the alternative is unthinkable."







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List