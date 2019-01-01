Banking Top Secret -- Debt is the Sole Money Creator - If you like debt, you'll love money creation. This subject is not taught in schools yet. We're supposed to think that there's so much debt because our gove...
Russia's de-dollarization Continues
Russia's desire to ditch the dollar is a trend that will continue to be realized, given the rapid improvement of infrastructure for transactions in alternative currencies . Terrible news for the US, but we Americans have only ourselves to blame , we started all the Russia, and china hysteria.Then Russia and China got together, and became stronger. Today the US is losing on all the fronts (including strategic and militarily) . Russia, just won the Syrian war, the Kurds just got a backing by them ! Gazprom agreement with EU countries are already in Euro .Half of their oil sales are non-dollar already . And president Putin is today in Saudi Arabia , negotiating new deals with them . Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Russia's definitely is in a good position to switch from using US Dollars to Yuans, Euros, Liras, Rupees and their own local currency since they have so little bilateral trade with the US at this point. Once they're fully off the Federal Ponzi bucks they'll be able to help their Middle Eastern Allies (Syria, Iran) & Venezuela evade sanctions, too. Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said the country is considering alternatives to the U.S. dollar for energy transactions and is exploring currency settlements in euros and rubles for energy exports to minimize U.S. exposure. "We have a very good currency, it's stable. Why not use it for global transactions?" Oreshkin said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday. "We want (oil and gas sales) in rubles at some point," he was quoted as saying. "The question here is not to have any excessive costs from doing it that way, but if the broad ... financial infrastructure is created, if the initial costs are very low, then why not!" Oreshkin said that Russia will be able to sell its energy exports in local currency given the popularity of the country's domestic bonds among foreign investors, who own 29% of its rubles debt. Russia has attempted to reduce its exposure to the U.S. through a "de-dollarization" policy to offset the impact of U.S. sanctions. Russian assets came under pressure after the first round of western sanctions were imposed in 2014 for annexing Crimea from Ukraine. Subsequently, Washington imposed further sanctions on allegations of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections and the poisoning of a former spy in Britain, accusations denied by Russia. In August, the U.S. banned its banks from buying sovereign Eurobonds directly from Russia. Russia's finance ministry said last month that the country will focus more on selling its debt to investors from Asia and Europe and may adjust the currencies of its bond issues. After two waves of US sanctions in 2014 and 2016 — related to Crimea and alleged US election interference — Washington most recently barred its banks from buying sovereign Eurobonds directly from Russia, to which Russia's finance ministry responded by saying it would sell more debt to investors from Asia and Europe. Well the sanctions made Russia the only Country with a balanced budget , with $600 billions in reserves and a wealth fund of $100 billions, while the US owes $23 trillions and is printing money out of thin air to feed its people. Putin will get his way to de-dollarize, with U.S. help. All the U.S. needs to do is either continue running up its debts, or experience another recession, like 2008, and print more worthless money, and watch everyone, including the OPEC nations, abandon the dollar. The U.S. currency and economy will crash on the rocks overnight, and Putin doesn't have to do any more to convince other countries to move to a different currency, whether it be Roubles, Yuans, or Euros in trade. why has it taken Russia so long. As soon as sanctions were announced they should've started pricing their gas and oil in euros. If they created a bloc out of Russia, China, Venezuela, Iran, Turkey, Syria and other states that have faced sanctions they could really do some damage to the dollar as a reserve currency. The clear intention behind is to outmaneuver the only currency that got weaponized, and that is the world reserve currency, the US dollar. Selling Russian oil for dollars is effectively selling Russian oil for gold. Potentially worthless dollars buys potentially valuable gold cheap. That's partly because the dollars attack gold to keep itself alive. But Putin plays the long game and uses economic Jujitsu, using the dollar/gold strategy against his adversaries, sorry , partners. When the time is right and the dollar naturally corners itself that will be the time for Russia/China and other sanction victims with oil to strike because the death of the dollar benefits will outweigh the gold purchases benefits and the damage to the American economy will be more severe. They are waiting for the desperate empire to weaken itself while fortifying their own economies, staying militarily defended, and not responding to provocations, the long game But don't believe that Russia and China have ambitions for gold to be the preferred global/local currency, even though they have balance of trade surpluses. No government prefers specie to fiat, they share that control freak impulse with bankers. Specie money and property rights only benefit the productive hoi polloi (not the parasitic ones). To governments, hoarding gold is insurance in case they can't pull off their own fiat replacement to the dollar. No doubt he globalist are burning up their brains also to see what can be done to continue with their centerpiece fiat asset or get another one. But The Bankers also know how to leverage gold and the death of fiat would not be a death blow to their power, the globalist are all kinds of money experts and they also know how to run real businesses and weaponize anything you can think of. And the hoi polloi, even on this website, remain clueless about the properties of money and how these properties relate to their freedoms, so they remain maneuverable. But the chance remains nevertheless that gold and other specie money will find themselves in the drivers seat, even now specie is very much in the game. Interesting times both now and ahead. Thanks to Trump’s “good and easy to win” trade wars, tariffs and sanctions! Of course Trump won’t drain the swamp this way (they always win anyway), instead he will only end up impoverishing the American people even more. Jobs are not shifting from China back to the US, but merely from China to other southeast Asian countries, and his neocon geopolitical policies will only cause a further increase in Trump's insane defense spending which of course subsidized the Swamp/Military Industrial Complex even more. Trump is desperately trying to strong arm /blackmail the Germans not to buy more Russian gas (Northstream 2), but less and less people take the Tweeter in Chief serious around the world. Lose - lose for the American people, but Trump will market/brand this as “winning” and “best economy ever” while he begs Powell for more rate cuts and QE. And most Trumptards, too stupid to think things through, follow this maniac off the cliff, onwards to Trump’s next bankruptcy! Don't worry Putin will be merciful, China I'm not so sure. The one thing The globalist No longer have control over is Russian DEFENSE. The rules of the game have changed. Russia destroyed US air and missile superiority. They have also, along with the Chinese, completely neutralized the vast US naval power which is now considered fish in a bowl. The US just spent 3 years moving its nukes out of Turkey into Romania. The US think a it can win a nuke first strike on Russia. But it cannot. Washington's answer to anyone de-dollarizing is war. When is America going to start bombing Russia ! Wait forgot Russia is not a third world country that can't fight back.
