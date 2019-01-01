To QE, or not to QE, That is The Question !! - To QE, or not to QE, That is The Question -- Economic Collapse -- Stock Market Crash The QE4 "Not A QE" Begins, as the Fed Starts Buying $60BN In Bills Per...
To QE, or not to QE, That is The Question !!
To QE, or not to QE, That is The Question -- Economic Collapse -- Stock Market Crash The QE4 "Not A QE" Begins, as the Fed Starts Buying $60BN In Bills Per Month Beginning Next Week. This will be in addition to rolling over "all principal payments from the Federal Reserve's holdings of Treasury securities and the continued reinvestment all principal payments from the Federal Reserve's holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities received during each calendar month." But wait there's more, because just as today's surprising spike in repo use suggested, mere "NOT A QE" may not cut it, and just in case, in order to provide an "ample supply of reserves", the Fed will continue with $75BN in overnight repos and $35 billion in term repos twice per week, "at least through January of next year." The Fed has no money, did not create any products or services of any value , and yet it is able to buy $60 billion in Bills per month. This diabolical counterfeiting institution must be shut down and the owners arrested for massive theft and high treason. And who owns this privately owned institution of plunder, subversion and war. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Earnings season for banks begins Oct. 15, when J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are scheduled to announce their third-quarter results, with Bank of America following up the next day. Banks and Lending companies and credit card companies have tons of failing loans, but they aren't going bankrupt because the FED keeps printing money and slipping it to them through the back door . So, it looks like the Fed decision a few weeks ago to buy $40 billion a month in mortgage paper is the ultimate plan to clear the market once and for all of fraudulent mortgages, mortgage backed securities and related derivatives. This means Fannie and Freddie will be bailed out and winding down through the back door. This means the big banks may be paid in full for your mortgage. It also means your pension fund assets will not be marked to market – at the price of debasing the purchasing power of your assets and benefits.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- October (98)
- September (262)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers: ‘Nobody in His Right Mind Would Buy the US Dollar’ - Rogers Holdings Chair Jim Rogers said in a recent interview with Real Vision that the U.S. dollar is “doomed and its fundamentals are “horrible” — but inst...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
Marc Faber on Funding Chaos in The Repo Market - Doctor Marc Faber wrote in his Monthly Market Commentary on the October 1st, 2019 , under the title : THE THREAT TO ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND TO THE RIGHT TO FR...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment