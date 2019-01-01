To QE, or not to QE, That is The Question !! - To QE, or not to QE, That is The Question -- Economic Collapse -- Stock Market Crash The QE4 "Not A QE" Begins, as the Fed Starts Buying $60BN In Bills Per...
This could get #Trump Impeached !!
RED ALERT -- #Trump in Big Trouble as Court orders Him to provide 8 Years of Tax Returns
President Trump on Friday lost an appeal to stop a House subpoena of his tax records from Mazars USA, his longtime accountant . A federal appeals court on Friday ruled against President Trump in his attempt to quash a subpoena for his financial records from House Democrats. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of judges for the Federal Appeals Court for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the subpoena, issued by the Democratic-led House Oversight and Reform Committee, is "valid and enforceable." His personal lawyer Cohen said, Trump often would change the value of his properties depending upon whether or not he was paying taxes or getting a loan. That is fraud people . They are going to find proof of money laundering. Bet on it. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . President Trump has well over dozen or so major ongoing scandals. Something fresh and shocking will break against Trump in one of these scandals practically every day. Trump's position is politically untenable. Add that to all the NEW SCANDALS breaking almost daily and well . This has devolved into "daily scandal whack-a-mole via twitter," not good American Presidential governance. GOP is going to have to decide how much Trumpist abuse, RICO and scandal they can tolerate. As 40% of RURAL WHITES TODAY support Impeachment and Removal. GOP leadership will increasingly realize it's better off without Trump. If he'd have just shown the returns like he promised, he wouldn't have wasted so much time and credibility for yet another loss on his record. But we all know he can't keep a promise: can't stay faithful to his wives, can't pay cities for security costs he incurs, can't even reduce sanctions like Russia wants him to do. So what Trump is hiding? Answer : #1. He is certainly not a billionaire or millionaire or Thousandire #2. He certainly has many loans from foreign banks #3. He certainly has a huge debt #4. He certainly is too coward in showing his income. #5. He certainly hasn't paid taxes for long a time. All above 5 points are the reasons. Whatever is in there must be so toxic that he has no choice but to cover them up at all costs. I'm guessing his financial documents and tax returns show that he is in debt by tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars to the Russians. Trump's tax returns never met the info Deutsche Bank saw before Trump's foreign bank loans. Congress can now PROVE Trump's got multiple sets of totally cooked books! He's a big league tax evader. Don the Big Con should NEVER have believed becoming POTUS would be a "safe" bet for him. it is not! Trump is amazing. He has accomplished the near impossible in turning Richard Nixon into an honorary boy scout and George W. Bush into only the 2nd worst president of all time. The biggest lie ever told about Donald Trump, is that he's a self made, successful businessman. He just had a rich daddy. his tax returns will likely show that he was going broke before he got his inheritance. The appeal will be fast-tracked, Trump has only bought himself at best maybe six extra weeks of stalling the inevitable.
